Texas A&M loses to Ole Miss (copy)

Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner McQueen (14) has joined the Oklahoma football staff as an offensive analyst.

 Timothy Hurst/The Eagle

Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner McQueen is joining the Oklahoma football staff as an offensive analyst, according to a tweet from Fox Sports 1 and The Athletic reporter Bruce Feldman citing an anonymous source.

McQueen updated his Twitter bio and avatar to reflect the move after spending the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at UCLA.

McQueen was a reserve quarterback at A&M from 2012-16.

