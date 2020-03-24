Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner McQueen is joining the Oklahoma football staff as an offensive analyst, according to a tweet from Fox Sports 1 and The Athletic reporter Bruce Feldman citing an anonymous source.
McQueen updated his Twitter bio and avatar to reflect the move after spending the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at UCLA.
McQueen was a reserve quarterback at A&M from 2012-16.
