Running back Jashaun Corbin, who transferred from Texas A&M, was granted a transfer waiver Tuesday by the NCAA that makes him immediately eligible at Florida State for the 2020 season.
“I’d like to start by giving all glory to God,” Corbin said in a statement released by Florida State. “I’m thankful for the opportunities He has given me and for this opportunity to play at Florida State. Thank you to everyone in compliance for working on my behalf and to my coaches for their support throughout this process. I also want to say thank you to Texas A&M for making this possible. I’m looking forward to being a big contributor to the team this upcoming season.”
Corbin is expected to replace 2019 leading rusher Cam Akers, who had 1,205 yards and 14 touchdowns on 231 carries for the 6-7 Seminoles. Instead of returning for his senior season, Akers declared for the NFL draft.
Florida State will return running backs Khalan Laborn, who rushed for 320 yards on 63 carries last season, and fellow junior Deonte Sheffield, who rushed for 135 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown. Corbin, who is from Rockledge, Florida, originally pledged to Florida State but de-committed when A&M hired Jimbo Fisher who then convinced Corbin to sign with the Aggies.
As a freshman, Corbin backed up Southeastern Conference rushing champion Trayveon Williams. Corbin started the first two games last season before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. Corbin had 35 carries for 137 yards, never getting caught behind the line of scrimmage. He added six receptions for 37 yards with a touchdown. He also had a 19-yard kickoff return.
Corbin made the All-Southeastern Conference freshman team after rushing for 346 yards on 61 carries (5.7) with a touchdown along with 10 receptions for 85 yards and 14 kickoff returns for 422 yards, including a 100-yard touchdown against Arkansas.
Corbin will be a redshirt sophomore in 2020.
“We are grateful to the NCAA for this decision and to Texas A&M for supporting this process,” Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said. “We’re excited for Jashaun and the opportunity he’s going to have to impact this program on and off the field.”
Florida State had three spring practices, the last in pads, before everything was canceled because of the coronavirus.
