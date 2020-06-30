Former Texas A&M soccer player Ally Watt played 13 minutes off the bench in her debut with the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday. The Courage beat the Portland Thorns 2-1 in overtime to open play in the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.
Watt is one of four Aggies in the league. Shea Groom scored a goal for the Houston Dash in their 3-3 draw with the Utah Royals on Tuesday. Merritt Mathias (North Carolina Courage) and Alyssa Mautz (Chicago Red Stars) also are on rosters but currently rehabilitating injuries.
