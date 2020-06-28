Former Texas A&M forward Ally Watt in her National Women’s Soccer League debut helped the North Carolina Courage to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns, but she left the game in the second half with a noncontact injury.
Watt left in the 68th minute on a stretcher. Her replacement, former UCLA standout Hailie Mace, assisted on a goal a few minutes later that tied the score.
Watt had a shot on goal in the league’s 2020 Challenge Cup as the NWSL became the first professional team sports league to play during the COVID-19 pandemic. The game matched the teams that played in the 2017 and ’18 championship games, also won by Courage. The Courage will continue play in the Challenge Cup against Houston Dash at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Zion Stadium in Herriman, Utah. There will be games for eight days in the preliminary round through July 13 before the knockout stage begins July 17 with the quarterfinals. The final will be July 27. None of the games will have fans.
Watt became the highest draft pick in school history when taken sixth by the Courage, who signed her to a two-year contract.
