Thanks to their bat-flip videos that went viral, former Texas A&M softball player Riley Sartain-Vaughan and her husband, Oakland Athletics’ prospect Noah Vaughn, have a chance to win an ESPY.
The couple’s backyard home run videos have made it to the finals for the “Can’t-Stop-Watching Moment” in ESPN’s annual award show. Fans can vote for the Vaughan’s, or any of the other three finalists, on espn.com. The winner will be announced during the ESPYs broadcast at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN (Suddenlink Ch. 35).
