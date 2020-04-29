A viral video helped introduce former Texas A&M softball player Riley Sartain-Vaughan to her husband Noah Vaughan.
Four years later, a stay-at-home order and a backyard baseball game helped the couple make a few videos that have the sports world talking.
Several major sports media outlets, most significantly ESPN’s SportsCenter, shared a video of Vaughan blasting a driveway home run off of a softball thrown fastpitch style by his wife. The minor leaguer with the Oakland Athletics flipped his bat and broke into a home run trot to complete the feat.
“I posted it first — the home run — and it just took off,” Vaughan said. “There was a couple of Twitter accounts that reposted it and then everyone was reposting it on Instagram. SportsCenter was the big one. When they [direct messaged] me asking for the video, I was shocked. I was like, ‘No way it was about to happen.’ When they posted it, after that it just kind of took off.”
Most accounts that reposted the video warned of the consequences of showing up your wife. Sure enough, a day after Vaughan’s blast made the rounds through social media, Sartain-Vaughan, who now plays softball professionally for the Scrap Yard Dawgs fastpitch organization, knocked her own shot off of Vaughan, which she celebrated with a yell and a bat flip of her own. Again the video made online waves.
“She’s better than me,” Vaughan admitted. “To be honest, she’s a better hitter than I am. Sometimes, I’ll pitch and she lights me up over and over. I feel like I’m on my best pitches and she’s crushing me. It hurts my pride a little bit, but at the end of the day, it’s all love.”
While the retribution dinger made for some fun, Sartain-Vaughan said her favorite moment of her and her husband’s backyard series is a video in which she gets her husband to swing and miss on her overhand curveball.
“That was definitely one of my more proud moments,” Sartain-Vaughan said. “Everyone has seen me hit home runs on TV, or they’ve seen me do it before watching softball, so to be able to put me out there pitching and succeeding and not getting a bomb hit off of me, that was pretty nice.”
While Sartain-Vaughan did pitch for her high school softball team, she by no means considers herself a true fastpitch pitcher.
“I could hold my own a little bit, but obviously, you saw I don’t have the best curveball action going on,” she said of her underhander that Vaughan ripped.
The former A&M third baseman and shortstop spent four years in Aggieland showcasing her talent at the plate. In 232 games she finished with a .289 batting average, 37 home runs and 136 RBIs. In 2017, she made second-team All-Southeastern Conference and third-team All-America by the NFCA.
Early in her collegiate career, Sartain-Vaughan earned the social media spotlight from a batting practice video, comparing her swing to that of Minnesota Twin third baseman Josh Donaldson. While a virtual horde of baseball players issued compliments on her technique via direct messages, Sartain-Vaughan noticed one like from Vaughan, then a baseball player for Texas-Arlington. She had a friend at UTA pass along a hint to Vaughan that he should message her.
Behind a laugh, Vaughan said he was playing hard to get. Sartain-Vaughan ultimately messaged him to start a conversation that lead to dates hitting in the A&M batting cages and a wedding last October.
Now happily married, Vaughan offered his advice to lovers in quarantine.
“If there’s any advice I could give to guys, shoot your shot, because in a socially-distant world, you’re not going to see that person in person anyways,” he said.
The two professional diamond sport athletes normally have to live a long-distance relationship while traveling with their respective teams during this time of year. The couple has now found themselves face-to-face daily, living in Sartain-Vaughan’s parent’s house in Aledo. COVID-19 stay-at-home boredom led to the two playing the hitting game Sartain-Vaughan and her brother, Brooks Sartain, invented nine years prior.
The game features normal three-out innings. Soft contact is a single. Harder contact is a double. Balls blasted over the house are home runs. Everything else is an out.
Pitches are thrown from a garage-like workout room attached to the house toward another closed garage door. Adding to the fun, and some of the comment barbs online, Vaughan is wearing his batting helmet and ankle protector while taking cuts in the videos.
“The reason I did that was because I like to make it game-like. I was getting in the game zone,” he joked.
The couple plays with foam baseballs, which cause less damage if they hit something but can be much harder to hit.
“We really don’t hit the ball that often,” Vaughan said. “That ball moves a bunch, so when we do hit the ball solid, it’s a total win.”
“That’s why the bat flips happen,” Sartain-Vaughan said.
Their videos have been retweeted by professional athletes such as DeAndre Jordan, Nick Swisher and Robinson Cano.
The future of professional sport remains uncertain as the country battles the spread of COVID-19, but as long as the Vaughans are quarantined in Aledo, you can expect more content from their backyard series.
“Competition brings out the purest form of both of us, whether it’s good or bad,” Vaughan said. “It brings out the truth. Like today when she took me deep, her response was totally genuine. That bat flip and that yell — I don’t even know what to call it — that was awesome.”
