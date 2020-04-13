Former Texas A&M track and field letterman William Rodriguez Sr., died Thursday in Lewisville, Texas.
The 75-year-old Rodriguez, was a longtime track official and competed for the Aggies from 1966-68. Rodriguez, who graduated from D’Hanis High School, ran the 880-yard dash at A&M and anchored leg in the mile relay to a school record in 1968. Rodriguez earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a master’s in business. He enlisted in the Army as a second lieutenant, serving from 1970 to 1973.He worked for Mobil for more than 40 years.
The San Antonio Express-News reported that Rodriguez died of coronavirus complications.
