Former Texas A&M women’s basketball player Adaora Elonu has helped Nigeria qualify for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Nigeria will be making its first Olympic appearance in 16 years after qualifying at the FIBA women’s qualifying tournament in Belgrade last week.
Elonu, who lives in Spain and plays for Spar Uni Girona in the EuroLeague, will become the first A&M women’s basketball player to compete in the Olympics.
