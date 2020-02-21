Miles Marks, a former president and CEO of the 12th Man Foundation, recently earned the National Association of Athletic Development Directors Lifetime Achieve Award. Marks helped modernize the 12th Man Foundation, oversaw fundraising increases of 435% and helped A&M merge with the Southeastern Conference in 2012.
Former 12th Man Foundation CEO earns national award
- Eagle Staff Report
