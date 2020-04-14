Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HOUSTON/GALVESTON HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... NAVASOTA RIVER NEAR NORMANGEE AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN TEXAS... BRAZOS...GRIMES...MADISON FOR NAVASOTA RIVER AT NORMANGEE, MINOR FLOODING IS FORECASTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PERSONS ARE URGED TO STAY AWAY FROM THE RIVER UNTIL WATER LEVELS RECEDE. MOTORISTS SHOULD AVOID ANY WATER COVERED ROADS AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. LIVESTOCK AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD REMAIN OUT OF THE FLOOD PLAIN FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER NEWS SOURCES FOR FURTHER UPDATES. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HOUSTON/GALVESTON HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE NAVASOTA RIVER NEAR NORMANGEE. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELED. * AT 0900 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.3 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 15.5 FEET BY AFTER MIDNIGHT TOMORROW. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. * AT 15.0 FEET...MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING BEGINS AS WATER ESCAPES THE MAIN CHANNEL AND INUNDATES THE FLOOD PLAIN. && FLOOD OBSERVED FORECAST 6 AM LOCATION STAGE STAGE DAY TIME THU FRI SAT SUN NAVASOTA RIVER NORMANGEE 15.0 14.3 WED 09 AM 15.4 14.8 14.4 13.4 &&