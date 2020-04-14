Former Bryan and Texas A&M softball player Stacey Segal, who is an assistant athletic director for Dallas ISD, received the 2019 National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s state award of merit during the Texas High School Directors Association’s state conference recently in Waco.
The award is given in recognition of dedication to high school and middle school athletics. Segal is in her sixth year with the Dallas ISD after working at Dallas Adams, starting as head softball coach and female athletic coordinator in 2004. She became athletic coordinator in 2008.
Segal coached for 25 years, 12 at the collegiate level at Northwood, Navarro and North Texas. She has more than 300 coaching victories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.