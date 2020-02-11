Ashland University sophomore Emma “Cat” Darnell, who graduated from Bryan, helped the Ashland University women’s swimming and diving team win the 200 freestyle relay against Tiffin recently in its final tune-up before the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships, which starts Feb. 19. Ashland won the event in 1 minute, 46.07 seconds. Earlier in the season, Darnell, who is majoring in exercise science, was third in the 200 individual medley against Findlay in 2:11.55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.