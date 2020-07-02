Texas A&M senior Courtney Dow, junior Ava Schwienteck, sophomore Brooke Tyree and freshman Blanca Fernández García-Poggio were named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team, which requires a 3.50 grade point average or higher. Dow, Schwienteck and Tyree each had 4.0 GPAs this spring.
Four Aggie women’s golfers earn academic honor
- Eagle Staff Report
