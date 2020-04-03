BRENHAM — Blinn’s Tristan Ikpe and AJ Rainey made the All-Region XIV Conference men’s basketball first team, while Azariah Seay made the second team and Pedro Castro earned honorable mention.
Ikpe led Blinn in scoring and rebounding with 17.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He also set the school’s careeer rebounding mark with 877. Ikpe is committed to Sam Houston State.
Rainey averaged 13.5 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
Seay averaged 13.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, and Castro averaged 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and a team-leading 1.5 blocks.
Blinn went 23-10 overall and 11-8 in conference. The Buccaneers won two games at the Region XIV tournament before losing to Angelina in the championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.