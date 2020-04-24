A quartet of Texas A&M student-athletes from the Brazos Valley were part of a school-record 75 making the 2020 Winter Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.
Helping the Aggies top the previous record of 72 Winter Academic Honor Roll set in 2019 were Texas A&M men’s basketball player Wendell Mitchell from Rockdale; equestrian sophomore Evelyn Beesaw who graduated from Bryan, sophomore men’s swimmer Peter Simmons from A&M Consolidated and junior men’s swimmer Hudson Smith from Brenham. Mitchell’s major is sport management, Beesaw’s is biomedical sciences, Simmons’ is mechanical engineering and Smith’s is construction science.
Equestrian had a school-best 29 selections. A&M topped the SEC for men’s basketball with eight.
The 2019-20 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes basketball, equestrian and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2019 spring, summer and fall terms.
Any student-athlete who participates in a SEC championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution; if attending summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included; student-athletes include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and nonscholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons; a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of nonremedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution; must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
SEC Academic Honor Roll
Men’s basketball (8) — Jay Jay Chandler, jr., university studies; Savion Flagg, jr., university Studies; Mark French, sr., marketing; Luke McGhee, soph., mechanical Engineering; Wendell Mitchell, sr., sport management; Josh Nebo, sr., recreation, park & tourism science; Everett Vaughn, fr., construction science; Zach Walker, soph., management
Women’s Basketball (5) - Anna Dreimane, jr., university studies; Aahliyah Jackson, jr., university studies; N’dea Jones, jr., performance studies; Cheah Rael-Whitsitt, sr., university studies; Aaliyah Wilson, jr., sport management
Equestrian (29) – Evelyn Beesaw, soph., biomedical sciences; Grace Bentien, jr., communication; Rebecca Bigelow, jr., biomedical sciences; Anna Billings, sr., ag leadership & development; Grace Boston, soph., psychology; Lisa Bricker, soph., kinesiology; Rheagan Bryant, jr., health; Tina Christie, jr., agribusiness; Katie Conklin, sr., sport management; Cameron Crenwelge, jr., management; Caroline Dance, jr., kinesiology; Darby Gardner, sr., recreation, park & tourism science; Marissa Harrell, jr.,ag communications & journalism; Julie Hill, sr., biomedical sciences; Nicole Leonard, soph., university studies; Alex Marlow, sr., marketing; Taylor Masson, soph., ag communications & journalism; Kamiah McGrath, soph., sport management; Rhian Murphy, jr., psychology; Lauren Rachuba, jr., recreation, park & tourism science; Haley Redifer, soph., business administration; Lauren Reid, soph., economics; Shelby Reine, jr., animal science; Lindsay Schauder, jr., ag communications & journalism; Mali Selman, jr., statistics; Hannah Tapling, jr., psychology; Ann Elizabeth Tebow, sr., biomedical sciences; Kenleigh Wells, soph., animal science; Ellie Williams, sr., construction science
Men’s swimming & diving (11) – Clayton Bobo, soph., business administration; Jake Gibbons, sr., public service & administration; Gus Karau, jr., industrial distribution; Adam Koster, sr., supply chain management; Sean Morey, jr., biomedical sciences; Felipe Rizzo, jr., accounting; Mark Schnippenkoetter, soph., supply chain management; Peter Simmons, soph., mechanical engineering; Hudson Smith, jr.,construction science; Luke Stuart, soph., general studies; Benjamin Walker, sr., accounting
Women’s swimming & diving (22) – Haley Allen, sr., economics; Kaley Batten, sr., finance; Charlye Campbell, jr., community health; Emma Carlton, soph., interdisciplinary studies; Chloe Ceyanes, soph., general studies; Kara Eisenmann, jr., biomedical engineering; Raena Eldridge, sr., genetics; Joy Field, jr., wildlife & fisheries sciences; Karling Hemstreet, sr., animal science; Sara Metzsch, sr., health; Amy Miller, sr., health; Taylor Pike, jr., english; Katie Portz, sr., marketing; Kylie Powers, soph., environmental geoscience; Jing Wen Quah, jr., biomedical sciences; Victoria Roubique, sr., Interdisciplinary studies; Golf Sapianchai, sr., computer engineering; Sam Siebenaller, sr., interdisciplinary studies; Caroline Theil, soph., health; Camryn Toney, jr., kinesiology; Mollie Wright, soph., general studies; Haley Yelle, jr., urban & regional planning
