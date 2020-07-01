Four Texas A&M track and field signees were named Gatorade Track & Field Athletes of Year in their respective states.
The group includes Devon Achane (Texas, boys), Sam Hankins (Kansas, boys), Brandon Miller (Missouri, boys) and Angellica Street (Montana, girls). Achane is also set to play football at A&M, while Street earned the award for the second straight year.
