ATHENS, Ga. — The fourth-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 11 Georgia 157-143 on Saturday at the Gabrielsen Natatorium.
A&M’s Kurtis Mathews swept the diving events, winning the 1-meter springboard dive with 398.85 points and the 3-meter with 447.53.
Benjamin Walker led the Aggies in the pool, winning the 100-yard breaststroke (54.08 seconds), 200 breaststroke (1:57.26) and the 200 individual medley (1:47.24). Shaine Casas also won the 100 backstroke (47.21) and 200 backstroke (1:43.86), while Luke Stuart won the 200 butterfly (1:49.86), Mike Thibert the 50 freestyle (20.34) and Adam Koster the 100 freestyle (43.58).
A&M (5-3) will compete at LSU at 11 a.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
