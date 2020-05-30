Kyla Walker is ready to turn the page to the next chapter of her life, but she still has one accolade left to receive in an illustrious softball career.
The Franklin High School and Baylor alumna heads The Eagle’s 2010s Brazos Valley All-Decade Softball Team as its Player of the Decade, just beating out Bryan and Texas A&M alumna Erica Russell.
If you needed a hit, Walker was your woman. The three-time All-Brazos Valley outfielder hit an eye-popping .778 her junior season with the Lady Lions, earning District 24-2A offensive MVP, and followed that up by hitting .662 and claiming 20-3A MVP her senior year.
Walker went on to a stellar collegiate career at Baylor, earning first-team All-Big 12 recognition in each of her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons (2016-18) and setting the school record for career batting average (.406). She also was named hitter of the decade in a joint effort between the Baylor athletic department and the Waco Tribune-Herald.
After the 2020 season was canceled because of the novel coronavirus, Walker could have opted to return for a third shot at a senior campaign (she took a medical redshirt in 2019). She decided to forge a new path, instead, one that brings her to Bryan for a summer internship at the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center as she accrues clinical hours in speech language pathology. She plans to do more clinical hours in Waco this fall — 400 in all — and will earn a master’s degree in speech language pathology from Baylor in December.
Though she followed in the softball footsteps of older sister Kayce Walker, who also starred at Franklin and Baylor, Kyla’s new direction was partly inspired by a desire to do something different from Kayce, who studied physical therapy. Kyla Walker’s interest in science and helping others also played a part in her chosen career path.
“[Kayce’s] best friend, Kathy Shelton, who played softball at Baylor, was at the house one day,” Kyla Walker said, “I had just recently committed to Baylor and wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with my life. But I told her I really like science and [neurology], but I knew I couldn’t be a psychologist. She was taking classes to be a speech language pathologist. She was like, ‘There’s a lot to the mind and a lot of anatomy stuff, like physical therapy,’ so I took the class first semester and fell in love with it.”
The coronavirus not only threw a wrench into Walker’s final season of softball, but it also is affecting her work with her clients, who are mostly children. All meetings over the last few months have been over videoconference via Telehealth, a tool that will be utilized partially even when she is able to meet in person again.
In a job where maintaining children’s attention spans is both vital and difficult, Walker said that the move to remote meetings has made that objective even harder. Even when meeting in person, sessions don’t always go according to plan.
“You have all these activities, and they may like the first one so much they want to do that the whole time, or they may not like any of them,” Walker said. “We just have to think of things on the fly.”
One thing Walker likes about both the health care and softball communities is the family atmospheres they create, even among competitors in softball’s case.
When it comes to her newest family, Walker said it’s important to share innovations and ideas in the interest of advancing the field and helping clients, both young and old. Walker said there is a lot of teamwork involved, much like softball.
“I can work with [physical and occupational therapists], and we can all have the same client and talk about what we can do to make this child have a better life,” Walker said. “When you’re on a team with 20 other girls with all different personalities and you all have to work together, it makes student-athletes more flexible with being able to work with more people than normal.”
That sentiment of team is what she liked most about the sport. Walker said her favorite softball memory was from her sophomore season at Baylor in 2017, when both the Lady Bears and Aggies reached the Women’s College World Series.
“I played with most of the girls on A&M’s team in select ball, so it was cool that we got to reunite with them and see everyone’s parents,” Walker said.
It’s also a reunion of sorts on the All-Decade team as well, as Walker previously played with three other players on the squad. Bryan first-teamers Russell and Reagan Boenker, who were members of the A&M team that reached the 2017 WCWS, were teammates of Walker on Impact Gold, their select softball team. Meagan McCarver, a second-team All-Decade selection, played with Walker at Franklin.
It’s those types of connections that make her most happy she made softball such an important part of her life.
“The friends that you make are going to be the things you remember forever,” Walker said. “It’s so fun to catch up, and people are getting married now, so it’s a big reunion when we go to weddings. It’s really cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.