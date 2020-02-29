WACO — The Franklin girls basketball team defeated Hitchcock 54-47 to advance to the Class 3A Region III championship for a second straight year.
Franklin will play Woodville at 1 p.m. Saturday at Waco Midway High School.
In boys area playoff action, Hearne and Normangee won in the 2A area round and will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at College Station’s Cougar Gym in the regional quarterfinals. Hearne defeated San Antonio Stacey 69-38 and Normangee downed Lee Academy 49-46.
In Class A action, Dime Box defeated Rocksprings 57-55 to advance to play Leggett, a 67-48 winner over Nordheim.
In 3A boys, Malakoff defeated Franklin 61-46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.