Tylie McDonald had quite the day at the rodeo.
The Franklin freshman won the goat tying event at the Texas High School Rodeo Association state finals on June 13, competing against participants up to three years older than her. It also was her second straight state title after winning the same event at the junior high level last year.
McDonald had a total time of 21.20 seconds in her three runs, which consisted of racing toward a goat across the arena on her horse, dismounting on the run and tying three of the goat’s legs together as quickly as possible. The goat must stay tied for six seconds. Her time of 6.79 seconds in her second qualifying run was the fastest time in the competition. She secured her victory with a time of 7.04 seconds in the final run, called the short go, in which the top 15 participants from the first and second runs competed.
It wasn’t as easy as it looked for McDonald, though, as she hit a rough patch in training leading up to the state finals.
“I don’t really ever fall, but before state, I guess my nerves were just getting the best of me,” McDonald said. “It was humbling, for sure, because I really had to practice it.”
McDonald said she had to fight some nerves in the starting area, but she found inspiration from the Bible, which she reads every morning before competitions. She remembered the passage she read that morning — Hebrews 12 — and recalled the message of perseverance she took from it, helping her focus before her run.
She wasn’t satisfied with her first go time of 7.37 seconds, but her dismount was clean. That confidence carried over into her second go, resulting in her competition-best run and catapulting her into the lead. From there, she posted the second-best time in the short go, more than enough to claim the state title.
“It was a goal of mine because I know I can tie goats well, but I didn’t think I would win state,” McDonald said. “I was hoping to, and the goats were good, so it happened.”
McDonald’s time in the rodeo circuit is far from over. She will compete in the National High School Rodeo Association finals, which will be held July 17-23 in Guthrie, Oklahoma, and has three more years after that to bolster her trophy case with more high school rodeo championships. She also intends to compete in rodeo in college, following in the footsteps of her parents, who competed at Texas A&M, and said she wants to eventually reach the professional circuit.
McDonald isn’t sure where she wants to compete in college, but she’ll likely continue in goat tying, an event for which she showed a natural aptitude at an early age. Goat tying, which is mostly a women’s event, isn’t included at the pro level, but McDonald said she hopes she can help change that one day.
“A lot of work goes into [goat tying], and it’s really fun to watch,” McDonald said. “Who doesn’t want to watch a bunch of girls run down there full speed on a horse, get off and tie a goat down? It’s a fun event, and there’s a lot of tough competition, just like in every other event.”
•
NOTES — Other women’s rodeo events include barrel racing, breakaway roping, girls cutting and pole bending. … McDonald is a catcher on the Franklin softball team and also is on the cheerleading squad.
