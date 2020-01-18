Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams’ defense invites opposing teams to take lower percentage shots from behind the 3-point line by compacting to the peripheries of the paint.
On Saturday, South Carolina obliged.
The Gamecocks tied a school record with 16 3-pointers and took a season-high 30 shots from behind the arc en route to an 81-67 defeat of the Aggies in Reed Arena.
South Carolina (10-7, 2-2) entered Saturday’s contest second-to-last in the SEC in both 3-point field goals per game and 3-point field goal percentage. The Gamecocks average only 17.6 3-point attempts per game this season.
“Anyone who sits there and says, ‘Yeah, I knew we’d make 16 threes in that game,’ I’d say you are full of you-know-what,” Gamecock head coach Frank Martin said.
A&M’s defense accomplished its mission of forcing outside shots with South Carolina attempting 50 percent of its field goals form behind the arc, but the problem fell in the Aggies’ inability to effectively get hands in the shooter’s face, Williams said.
It’s an issue that has plagued the Aggies (8-8, 2-3) over their last two games, allowing a total of 30 3-point shots to fall in losses to LSU and South Carolina.
“We’re doing a really good job of keeping the ball out of the paint and forcing them to shoot threes,” Williams said. “If [opponents] know that’s what is coming or that’s what the design is, you have to contest at a much higher rate than we have this week, and long shots equal long rebounds, so you have to finish the possession with the rebound.”
Junior guard Jair Bolden led all scorers with 19 points, making 5 of 7 shots from behind the arc, after not seeing the court against Kentucky on Wednesday. Martin said the benching was an attempt at a wake-up call for Bolden.
A&M took its final lead of the game, 49-48, with just fewer than 12 minutes to play, thanks to a dunk by junior post Josh Nebo. Bolden followed the momentum shift with two consecutive 3-pointers to start a 17-6 South Carolina run.
South Carolina also ended more possessions with rebounds, outrebounding the Aggies by 11 overall and holding a 14-9 edge on the offensive glass. A&M’s leading rebounder, junior post Josh Nebo, grabbed two in the loss. In the last three halves, Nebo has pulled in six total rebounds.
Offensively, A&M was able to work the ball into the paint, with Nebo scoring a team-high 18 points. He was followed by junior guard Quenton Jackson, who tallied his fifth game in double-digit scoring with 12 points.
The Aggies also drew fouls, leading to a season-high 41 free-throw attempts. It’s the most free-throw attempts the Aggies have taken since a 74-70 win over Mississippi State on Jan. 13, 2015, at Reed Arena, when A&M hit 28 of 44 free throws.
On Saturday, the Aggies again sunk just 28 attempts.
“We shot 41 free throws, but we need to do a better job at making free throws,” Jackson said. “That’s just something we all have to individually work on.”
The Aggies did not have the answer for South Carolina’s shooters, which Williams said will continue to be a test as they move through SEC play.
“The truth is, we were not tough enough to finish possessions today,” Williams said. “You can’t close out a high-major shooter hoping they miss. You have to close out to make them miss, and you have to be there on the catch, so they pass it instead of shooting.
“That’s not good enough. That’s not tough enough. That’s not hard enough. That’s not whatever the words would be.”
