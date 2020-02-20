ATHENS, Ga. — Texas A&M power forward N’dea Jones, who grew up in Lawrenceville, Georgia, less than an hour from the Georgia campus, had 13 points and a season-high 20 rebounds to lead the 16th-ranked Aggie women’s basketball team to a 64-47 victory over the Lady Bulldogs on Thursday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
The Aggies (21-5, 9-4) put the game away with a 13-0 run early in the fourth quarter. Georgia’s Gabby Connally hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth to pull the Bulldogs (14-12, 5-8) within 43-40, but Jones and junior post Ciera Johnson combined for 11 points in the next four minutes. Junior guard Chennedy Carter had the other bucket as Jones capped the run with a layup with 5 minutes, 2 seconds left for a 56-40 lead.
A&M won its third straight in Southeastern Confere play with balanced scoring. The 6-4 Johnson had 16 points, hitting 8 of 12 field goals. Junior wing Kayla Wells added 15 points, hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers. Carter, playing in her third game after missing five weeks with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, had 12 points and played only 26 minutes because of foul trouble.
The team’s experience of playing seven games without Carter, the SEC’s preseason player of the year, showed during a critical stretch in the game, A&M assistant coach Bob Starkey said on the KZNE postgame show.
Jones scored six points in the final five minutes of the third quarter and added two rebounds and two steals as the Aggies turned Georgia’s last lead at 32-31 into a 43-37 A&M lead entering the final quarter. The Aggies did that with Carter on the bench for the last 4:13 of the period after she picked up her third foul.
“Especially in Aaliyah Wilson, what she gave us during that time was immeasurable,” Starkey said. “And [knowing how to play without Carter] was just a big, big, big part of our success.”
Wilson, who started every game in Carter’s absence, played 18 minutes. The junior guard had four points, six rebounds, two assists and had a game-high four steals as did senior point guard Shambria Washington.
A&M had a 32-26 edge scoring in the paint and a 17-4 edge in second-chance points, a big improvement over the first meeting between the two when A&M only had a 5-2 edge in second-chance points in the 64-63 victory. Starkey said the key was Jones and Johnson being more active.
“There’s not a lot of strategy to offensive rebounding,” Starkey said. “It’s just a matter of wanting to go get it.”
Georgia had a 34-28 rebounding edge last time, including 15-4 in offensive rebounds. A&M had a 42-31 rebounding edge in the rematch, including 17-8 on the offensive side.
“In College Station, they kicked us on the glass pretty good,” Starkey said. “That’s been a major emphasis in practice the last couple of days. It started with [Jones and Johnson], but we had a few guards come in grab a few, too.”
A&M trailed 24-23 at halftime after hitting only 9 of 29 field goals (31%). The Aggies also had 11 turnovers.
“We played in a such a way defensively that it allowed us to work through that until the offense caught up to us,” Starkey said. “I was really pleased with our toughness and grit when we weren’t doing things well.”
A&M shot 47% (16 of 34) in the second half and had only five turnovers.
Georgia struggled to score because of 20 turnovers that led to 29 A&M points. Junior guard Gabby Connally, who scored 75 points in the San Antonio native’s first three games against the Aggies, had just six points as she hit 2 of 10 shots, including 2 of 9 on 3-pointers as Georgia made just 3 of 17 overall.
“We’ve just got to have better discipline,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said. “I thought some of our more experienced players weren’t focused and locked in when they needed to be down the stretch and made some mental mistakes that we normally don’t make. That can’t happen in games like this where we have a chance to win on our home floor.”
•
NOTES — A&M is tied with 22nd-ranked Arkansas (21-5, 9-4) and 14th-ranked Kentucky (20-5, 9-4) for third place in the SEC standings with three games left in the regular season. ... The Aggies will host Auburn (9-15, 3-10) at 3 p.m. Sunday.
