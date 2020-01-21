With the second round of district beginning this week, the Brazos Valley boys and girls basketball teams are gearing up for their last opportunities to secure a postseason spot.
The A&M Consolidated girls have earned three big district wins over Rudder (50-49), Magnolia West (43-34) and Katy Peatow (54-45) in the last couple of weeks, only falling to College Station 55-46 on Jan. 10.
To put things in perspective, Rudder beat College Station, Paetow and Magnolia West, while Magnolia West beat College Station and Paetow. Consol (18-8, 5-2) beat all them and lost to College Station by just nine points.
Head coach Wendy Hines said the Lady Tigers’ team chemistry is the reason for their recent success. Hines said the younger players are finding their place on the team and not relying on the veterans to carry the weight.
“Our chemistry is good right now with the players. The seniors that I have have been playing together for so long, and even the new kids, we’re just a team. No one really cares who gets what, which is always nice to have on a team and they genuinely are good friends. I think they’re trusting each other and realizing we don’t have to just rely on one player,” Hines said.
Consol will travel to Brenham (8-19, 0-6) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and hopes to get its younger players valuable playing time on the road.
“We’re getting confidence by each win,” Hines said. “We got to play a lot of people at Katy, some younger ones, and that is really what I wanted to do. ... In this district you can’t take anyone lightly. We’re happy where we are and in this second round we have to get busy.”
College Station had a rough time last week with back-to-back district losses against Rudder and Magnolia West. The Lady Cougars (20-7, 5-2) led District 19-5A standings with a 5-0 record, but are now tied for second with Consol and Magnolia West. And with a road matchup with Katy Paetow on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., the Cougars know the importance of win.
“Obviously we’re aware of how closely [Paetow has] played some of the opponents who are sitting in playoff contention right now,” coach Megan Symank said. “Starting the next round we have a tremendous amount of respect and we understand we have to play 32 minutes of good basketball [on Tuesday] in order to keep those hopes alive.”
Rudder leads 19-5A with a 6-1 record and remains on a three-game win streak ahead of hosting Magnolia West at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The last time the two teams met in December, the Lady Rangers took a 70-61 win on the road, but this time around there’s more at stake.
With a win, Rudder can keep its top spot and go into Friday against Waller with confidence, while a Magnolia West victory could leave four teams at 6-2.
On the boys side, College Station got off to a rough start in district with a 0-3 record, but quickly turned things around with back-to-back wins against Rudder and Magnolia West. The Cougars also secured the program’s 200th win since the school was established in 2012.
Head coach JD Sullivan is nine games away from reaching 600 wins in his career and with nine games still left in the regular season, College Station (13-14, 2-3) will have to buckle down for Sullivan to get a celebration of his own. One of their toughest opponents will be Katy Paetow on Tuesday at Cougar Gym at 6:30 p.m.
Sullivan said it will be a test for the Cougars to go up against an athletic Paetow (18-6, 5-0) team that is atop the 19-5A standings. If College Station is able to stay close and maintain its momentum, regardless of the result, the Cougars will have a fighting chance in the remaining district schedule.
Consol boys are coming off a 66-61 loss to Paetow on Friday, but still stand strong at 4-1, and are tied with Magnolia for second in 19-5A. The Tigers (14-8) went on a four-game winning streak in the beginning of January, beating Waller, Rudder, crosstown rival College Station and Magnolia West. Despite the loss to Paetow, Consol is on a steady climb to the top entering the last leg of their regular season. Consol will host Brenham (12-16, 2-3) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
In District 14-6A play, Bryan (10-13, 2-6) fell to Cypress Ranch and Cypress Woods last week 64-42 and 69-51, respectively. Before that, the Vikings took a big 72-70 win over Cypress Springs with a last-second layup from Dom Caldwell.
Although Bryan is now 2-6 in district, the Vikings have a chance to bounce back on Friday when it hosts Tomball Memorial at 7 p.m. The last time the two met, Bryan won 49-36 on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.