With college spring sports canceled across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic, few in the Texas A&M athletic department are deemed essential and still have to venture in to the Aggies’ sports venues.
Six of those employees are continuing their work in hopes that the grass will be greener on the other side of the outbreak — literally.
A&M athletics field manager Craig Potts and his staff have continued to maintain Aggie sporting fields from Davis Diamond to football’s Coolidge Practice Fields. While there is certainly disappointment that there can be no games this spring, Potts said they want to utilize the extra time to produce the best playing surfaces Aggieland has seen when sports resume.
“That’s the hope,” Potts said. “The more we can do on that, the better off we’ll be in the long run.”
Typically this time of year, Potts and his staff are bouncing between Davis Diamond, Blue Bell Park and Kyle Field, resetting playing surfaces for the next softball and baseball games or football spring practice. During that time, they have several student workers that aid in making the playing surfaces game ready by mowing and fertilizing on quick turnarounds.
With classes moving online the remainder of the semester, the student workers can no longer help, but that hasn’t stopped the grounds crew from moving up its annual tasks of field maintenance.
“We’re trying to find the balance between doing the essentials but also preparing ourselves for down the road,” assistant field manager Nick McKenna said. “Without all the extra practices and the games, that world can be handled pretty reasonably by our full-time staff.”
Through the cooler late winter months, grass in Davis Diamond and Blue Bell Park is a mixture of rye and Bermuda, to keep the surface green and durable through chillier temperatures when Bermuda lies dormant. Later in the season, the rye is chemically removed, leaving green Bermuda to provide true hops in the outfield.
Potts and McKenna have moved that removal process up a month to prepare the fields for warmer months ahead, Potts said.
Also, the crew will help loosen compact soil and remove organic material from the soil through a process called aerification. Using machines that punch holes into the soil, the field crew removes excess organic material to allow oxygen flow to the roots, promising better root growth. It also helps with field drainage.
The crew will perform this operation two additional times this year with the stoppage, Potts said.
“From a field health perspective, the break has been good,” Potts said. “We’re able to do things that we normally would like to do in a perfect world that we don’t necessarily get to do as often as we would like. From a sand-based field perspective, the more you can aerify, the better off you are.”
Athletic departments across the country are using this time for large-scale field projects, including laying down completely new turf, but Potts said they are trying to be budget conscious through the unknowns of the global pandemic and its effects on the economy.
“I don’t want to go out there and overspend on something,” Potts said. “I don’t want to put the athletic department in any more of a bind than it would already, typically, be in, especially if you are unsure what football season is going to look like.”
Weather permitting, McKenna is hopeful when the 12th Man returns to A&M’s various stadiums, the fields are a sight for long-quarantined eyes.
“Our long-term goal is to take advantage of this couple of extra months without any extra activities and hopefully be able to put out some of the best surfaces we’ve had ever,” McKenna said.
