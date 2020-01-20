LOS ANGELES — Texas A&M sophomore Guido Marson and freshman Stefan Storch both bounced back from first-round losses to reach the consolation championship of the 2020 Sherwood Collegiate Cup at the Sherwood Country Club.
Marson defeated Southern California’s 64th-ranked Ryder Jackson 7-5, 6-0 and Storch beat Southern Cal’s Bradley Frye 4-6, 6-3, 1-0(9). Because of travel, the final match between the two was canceled.
Sherwood Collegiate Cup
Singles
First Round
Connor Hance (UCLA) def. Guido Marson (A&M) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; No. 74 Pierce Rollins (A&M) def. Connor Rapp (UCLA) 6-2, 6-4; No. 10 Hady Habib (A&M) def. No. 64 Ryder Jackson (USC) 6-2, 6-1; Axel Geller (Stanford) def. No. 107 Austin Abbrat (A&M) 6-3, 6-2; Patrick Zahraj (UCLA) def. Pranav Kumar (A&M) 6-3, 6-2; No. 105 Noah Schachter (A&M) def. No. 84 Jake Sands (USC) 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; No. 54 Sangeet Sridhar (Stanford) def. Stefan Storch (A&M) 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-2; Erich Hahn (UCLA) def. No. 75 Barnaby Smith (A&M) 6-0, 6-2
Second Round
No. 10 Habib (A&M) def. No. 74 Rollins (A&M) 6-2, 6-2; Govind Nanda (UCLA) def. No. 105 Schachter (A&M) 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 Valentin Vacherot (A&M) def. Filip Kolasinski (Stanford) 7-6(3), 6-2
Quarterfinals
Axel Geller (Stanford) def. No. 10 Habib (A&M) 6-3, 6-2; No. 18 Alex Rotsaert (Stanford) def. No. 3 Vacherot (A&M) 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-2
Consolation First Round
Connor Rapp (UCLA) def. Kumar (A&M), 6-3, 7-6(2); Bradley Frye (USC) def. No. 75 Smith (A&M), 6-4, 6-1; No. 64 Ryder Jackson (USC) def. No. 107 Abbrat (A&M), 6-3, 5-7, 10-5; Storch (A&M) def. Blaine Hovenier (UCLA) 6-3, 3-6, 10-2
Consolation Quarterfinal
Marson (A&M) def. Neel Rajesh (Stanford) 7-6(5), 6-4; Storch (A&M) def. Kento Pereira (Stanford) 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 1-0(9)
Consolation Semifinal
Marson (A&M) def. No. 64 Ryder Jackson (USC) 7-5, 6-0; Storch (A&M) vs. Bradley Frye (USC) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0(9)
Doubles
First Round
Schachter/Smith (A&M) def. Kento Periera/Patrick Zahraj (UCLA) 7-5; Abbrat/Marson (A&M) def. Ben Goldberg/Max Wild (UCLA) 6-4;; Mor Bolis/Ryder Jackson (USC) def. Habib/Vacherot (TAMU) 7-5
Rollins/Storch (A&M) def. Filip Kolasiksi/Sangeet Sridhar (Stanford) 6-3
Second Round
Daniel Cukierman/Riley Smith (USC) def. Schachter/Smith (A&M) 6-3; Axel Geller/Neel Rajesh (Stanford) def. Abbrat/Marson (A&M) 6-3; Govind Nanda/Keegan Smith(UCLA) def. Rollins/Storch (A&M) 7-6(5)
