Everybody knows someone who played T-ball as a kid. While some move on from the sport as they grow older, most see it as the start of their baseball or softball careers. For College Station’s Hailey Hudson, it started as a way to stay active, but it soon became much more.
“My mom put me in a lot of sports actually, like soccer, volleyball, those type of sports, but I just felt some type of connection with being on the field and being with my friends,” Hudson said. “I love the sport. I remember I would be on the bus coming back from school and telling people what I get to do when I get home, which was pitching.”
Hudson started pitching when she was 9, two years after starting T-ball, and said she liked the feeling of being in control. Although she tried other positions, Hudson said she would get too distracted in the outfield and liked having a hand in every play.
Almost 10 years later and nearing the end of her senior year with the Lady Cougar softball team, Hudson is still having fun in the circle. In College Station’s 17 games before the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus, Hudson started 15 of them. As the Lady Cougars’ right-handed ace, Hudson pitched 87 2/3 innings with 157 strikeouts and only 17 earned runs. In 49 plate appearances, Hudson also had 14 RBIs, 14 hits and a .341 batting average.
“She plays softball all the time, so in a sport that requires that extra work, she’s a good example of that,” College Station head coach Brandy Gibson said. “She’s always showing younger girls how much work and dedication it takes. Our school pillars, character, commitment, sacrifice and effort — she’s been 100% committed to our program for four years.”
During her four years on varsity, Hudson hasn’t always felt confident in pitching or her ability to lead a team, and she says she’s occasionally lost the passion for the game. Playing softball year-round at times left her feeling burned out but not as a senior.
“By far, this is the best I’ve felt pitching,” Hudson said. “During my freshman, sophomore and junior year I had some things going on and it was hard for me to really love the sport. Now I’m so happy being out there on the field. I think even people have said, ‘Wow, Hailey looks really happy out there playing!’ and it’s because I found that fire that was pushing me all those years.”
One thing that helped her gain confidence was her teammates. Hudson grew up playing with the other eight seniors on the squad, including starters Hannah Schnettler, Jessi Carreon, Jalen Perez and Nicole Goggin. With a team full of best friends, Hudson said she thinks of them as her extended family. She even joked that any one of them could walk in her house randomly and they would be welcomed with open arms by her family.
Soon Hudson will be making a new softball family about 100 miles south of College Station. Hudson signed with Houston in November. After decommitting from Texas, Hudson began looking for another school in the fall but said the process was difficult because at that point many programs had used up their scholarship money with other signees. After visiting a few schools, she made a trip down to Houston and was immediately sold on the program.
“When I got there, it felt like it wasn’t my first time and they all felt like they knew me,” Hudson said. “I’m also a really big family person, so it being pretty close and my family being able to come up and see me play was another really good thing about Houston.”
Regardless of which school Hudson decided on, Gibson said the team would be gaining a valuable player.
“[She’s] a fun person to be around and coach. She’s that player on the team that likes to be loose, have fun and be goofy, and every team needs somebody like that,” Gibson said. “She’s a joy to be around, and she’s more than just softball. She’s more than just a pitcher.”
The Lady Cougars were 13-3-1 overall and 1-0 in District 19-5A play after defeating Katy Paetow in their last game before the season was put on hold. While on hiatus, Hudson is doing core workouts and pitching every day at her house. With no softball games until at least May 4 as per the UIL’s delay, she is now in uncharted territory.
“It’s so weird,” Hudson said. “I don’t like the feeling of it. We all have things going through our head that we probably already played our last high school game and we didn’t even know it. It’s sad, but I think we’re all finding hope that we’re going to finish out this season.”
