Looking for redemption on the road, the College Station girls basketball team let Rebekah Hailey and Na’layjah Johnson do what they do best.
The Lady Cougar duo put pressure on defense to help create offense, leading to a 74-63 win over Rudder at The Armory on Friday in District 19-5A girls basketball play.
Rudder beat College Station 54-49 in the first round of district play Jan. 14 at Cougar Gym with Keaundra Kelly sinking a late 3-pointer to help lift the Lady Rangers.
On Friday, the Lady Cougars jumped in the drivers seat and never let off the gas.
“It feels fantastic,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “We lost this game last time, so to come on the road and steal one at their house is very hard to do.”
Hailey and Johnson combined for 38 points, laying down the foundation for victory in the first three quarters before Hailey suffered a knee injury after pulling down a rebound with 6:02 left in the game. She was helped off the court and didn’t return.
“We’ll re-evaluate in the morning and see where we go from there,” Symank said. “That’s unfortunately part of a really long season — you battle through some injuries. I think we’re pretty battle-tested and our kids will find a way to come through, regardless of what her status is.”
The Lady Cougars showed that toughness after Hailey’s injury.
“When Rebekah went down, we knew that [Rudder] thought that they had something bigger out for us, and we said ‘Nope, this is our game,’” Johnson said.
Behind by eight points, Rudder began its comeback attempt with layups by Deondra Young and Aliyah Johnson cutting College Station’s lead in half. The Lady Cougars rebuilt their lead to 61-55 with free throws, but Rudder quickly answered with back-to-back baskets to get within 61-59.
Later with 2:13 left and College Station leading 65-62, the teams began taking turns at the free-throw line. College Station made 5 of 8 while Rudder hit just 1 of 7 over the final stretch as the Lady Cougars sealed the victory with a 9-1 run.
Rudder head coach John Shelton said the time at the foul line proved make or break for the Lady Rangers.
“We think we can win the game no matter what the score is or if there is two minutes left, and that’s what we kept doing,” Shelton said. “We kept grinding at it, but we couldn’t make the shots at the end.”
The Lady Rangers controlled the first 5 minutes, 55 seconds of the first quarter after going on 10-5 run led by Young and Tianna Mathis. Johnson and Aliyah Collins stopped the run with two baskets, but Kelly answered with a 3 for a 13-9 Rudder lead.
After a Lady Cougar timeout, Jaeden McMillin put College Station within two with a putback, and Hailey tied the game with a layup that got the crowd on their feet.
Hailey later finished the period with a 3-pointer to give College Station a 20-15 lead.
Hailey opened the second quarter with a steal and nifty pass to McMillin, then she rebounded McMillin’s miss for a putback.
But Rudder eventually went on a 14-6 run to take back the lead at 29-28.
Later with 2.2 seconds left in the period, Hailey hit two free throws to give College Station a 32-30 lead at halftime.
Rudder started the third quarter with two baskets to take a 34-32 lead, but the Lady Cougars went on a 14-1 run with Hailey and Johnson combining for 12 points. The Lady Rangers kicked their defense into gear and went on their own 12-5 run to stay close at 51-47 with 1:03 left in the period. Johnson closed out the third quarter with two free throws, giving the Lady Cougars a six-point edge going into the final quarter.
Johnson said defense and slowing Rudder on the boards, especially Young, was an important part of College Station’s game plan.
“We knew that it was going to come down to the very end, and defense was the key to this game and getting rebounds over [Young],” Johnson said. “We know she’s able to put it back up anytime, so we tried to stop her from getting any second-chance points, and we knew we could win if we did that.”
McMillin scored 13 points for College Station, while Collins had nine.
For Rudder, Kelly scored a team-high 20 points, followed by Asani McGee and Mathis with 16 each and Young with six.
Shelton said McGee is improving on offense and is beginning to play like a veteran despite being a sophomore.
“I thought Asani McGee played tremendous,” Shelton said. “The thing I think about her is that she doesn’t get frustrated. When she makes a mistake, she just rolls on to the next play, and I’m really proud of her. She’s turning into a good leader for us.”
College Station returns to the court on Tuesday against Magnolia West at Cougar Gym, while Rudder travels to Magnolia. Both games are at 6:30 p.m.
College Station 74, Rudder 63
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
COLLEGE STATION (25-7, 11-2) — Na’layjah Johnson 6 6-9 21, Rebekah Hailey 3 2-2 19, Jaeden McMillin 5 0-2 13, Aliyah Collins 3 3-3 9, Mia Rivers 2 4-5 8, Cornecia Thompson 2 2-4 6.
RUDDER (26-7, 8-5) — Keaundra Kelly 7 0-0 20, Asani McGee 7 2-4 16, Tianna Mathis 7 2-6 16, Deondra Young 3 0-2 6, Aliyah Johnson 0 0-0 2, Bryanna Turner 0 0-0 2, T’yara Webber 0 1-2 1.
College Station 20 12 21 21— 74
Rudder 15 15 17 16— 63
JV: College Station 70-48
