A global pandemic that shut down most of society was new territory for most people around the world let alone college athletes in their early 20s. Even the simplest of tasks suddenly came with a hurdle.
Texas A&M senior middle blocker Morgan Davis found herself faced with a unique first, figuring out where to buy a stamp with the post offices closed.
“I went to H-E-B and I went up to the cashier and I was like, ‘Excuse me, where do you buy stamps? I’m so sorry,’” Davis said with a laugh. “She ended up having some at the checkout, which was nice.”
Months after the A&M volleyball team’s season ended in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, Davis and her teammates were tasked with writing letters to each other, while the program adhered to stay-at-home orders.
“I actually challenged them to write handwritten letters,” head coach Bird Kuhn said. “At that point, I just said to bring them back and give them as individuals — what inspires you and what do you look forward to in the fall to each teammate. Now that it’s gotten longer, we continued Zoom calls with them and then actually started to mail those letters.”
And that forced the Aggies to go on a bit of an archaeological hunt for the long lost treasure of the stamp.
“Who uses mail anymore?” Kuhn joked.
The task was meant to continue fostering the program’s best attribute: unity.
Kuhn pointed to it as the team’s biggest strength in its biggest moment last season when A&M beat Rice 26-28, 32-30, 25-20, 25-15 in the second round of the NCAA tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009.
“This team is leaving a legacy and it’s all about that bond and that connection together,” she said. “No one is bigger than it. There’s no individual that’s like ‘the one.’ It’s them together and you can hear it in the way that they talk about each other.”
Three months later, remaining bonded became much more difficult. The rapid spread of COVID-19 shut down college athletics and sent most of A&M’s volleyball players back home, away from offseason work with coaches and teammates.
So the price of team chemistry became $0.55.
“It’s so much more personal and it’s like someone’s actual thoughts directly towards you,” Kuhn said of the letters. “It’s a one-on-one, and you can always have it. We thought it was something cool as a staff, because it was something they’ll always keep.”
It wasn’t long until Davis opened an envelope sent to her by sophomore libero Sabrina Sustala. Inside was a handwritten letter along with a photo of the two with defensive specialist Taylor Voss on the team’s 2019 photo day.
“Mo, I miss your crazy self,” the letter read. “I can’t wait until we’re all back together again. Love you so much.”
When not much else was going on in the lives of these athletes’, the daily trip to the mailbox became a highlight.
“It was really special,” Davis said. “It’s really cool because you receive them at random times and I’m going and checking my mailbox more often. When I see one, I smile. Seeing that and the picture just really reminded me of hanging out with Sabrina during the season, and it makes me miss it, but it also makes me realize how special and genuine our team is and how one-of-a-kind we really are.”
Along with weekly Zoom meetings to discuss training and volleyball preparations, the team also got together to play games over the video conferencing software, Kuhn said.
Through the reopening plan set forth by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Southeastern Conference, volleyball players returned to College Station at the beginning of June to begin voluntary summer workouts. That ended the mailing of letters, but the writing hasn’t stopped now that the notes can be hand delivered, Davis said.
Although miles have separated the team through the last three months, Sustala said she expects chemistry to continue right where they left it.
“It’s drawn us closer together — the quarantine — because we didn’t realize how much time we did spend with each other and we don’t take any of it for granted,” she said. “We’ve come back and built it even more, especially with the letters. Instead of just sending a text or sending a Snapchat, it was writing it down with pen and paper and when we came back we were like, ‘I missed you and I missed your letters.’”
