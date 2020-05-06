For College Station’s Hannah Schnettler, softball has become a second family over the past 10 years, and her parent’s support drives her to compete at the highest level. Now a senior first baseman for the Lady Cougars and months away from playing for University of Texas at Tyler, Schnettler’s softball career almost didn’t happen without a push from her family and teammates.
“What’s funny is I actually never wanted to play softball when I was little,” Schnettler said. “I’d been more interested in soccer and basketball. I said ‘OK, I guess I’ll play’ because my dad wanted me to.”
Schnettler was hooked after going to one softball practice. About eight years later, she decided to sign with UT-Tyler after one visit.
With a short three-hour trip from College Station to Tyler, Schnettler’s parents have plans to see most of the Patriot’s softball season. As the only child, Schnettler said her parents are excited about her school choice and she has no doubt they’ll miss her in the fall. She will major in kinesiology and hopes to become a physical therapist.
Schnettler’s dad, Tim, is a former sports reporter for The Eagle with a history in radio, calling Navasota football and basketball games along with Texas A&M softball games. Tim left the newspaper industry to have more time to watch Schnettler play softball, but he still reports on Twitter, tweeting about her accomplishments and game updates throughout the years. Next season, Tim will have to limit his tweeting with Schnettler farther away, but he won’t stop completely.
“I’m going to still tweet when she does stuff, and I’m definitely going to be the proud dad,” Tim said. “I can’t wait to see her take that next step, and I’m just so excited for her, because she’s worked so hard and deserves everything she gets.”
Schnettler said her parents have always been her number one supporters. After the University Interscholastic League canceled sporting events on April 17 due to the coronavirus, Schnettler joked that her dad might miss the season more than anyone.
“I know all the time he goes back, especially now, and watches my home run videos,” Schnettler said.
One home run that the Schnettler household will always remember is a two-run shot during her junior year in the playoffs against Huntsville.
Schnettler fouled off 10 pitches in the first inning before finding her groove and hitting one out of the park. Tim said seeing her fight at the plate that day is his favorite memory of his daughter playing softball.
Schnettler continued to make game-defining plays at College Station and helped lead the Lady Cougars to a 13-3-1 season this year with their third consecutive District 19-5A championship title within grasp. Schnettler compiled two home runs, 12 RBIs and scored eight runs, while hitting .256 this season.
With a good mixture of team chemistry and talent, an early ending to the season hit the players hard, Schnettler said. Looking back on the season she is most proud of her relationship with her teammates, who brought her out of her quiet shell.
Head coach Brandy Gibson said Schnettler was a team-player above all. Whether it was on the field or in the classroom, Gibson could always count on her to get the job done.
“She’s got a very strong work ethic ,and if we could have 10 of her on a team that would be awesome,” Gibson said. “She’s a very powerful hitter, and that’s what we relied on her the most for.”
Gibson and Schnettler’s family offered her advice while she goes through the loss of her senior season, which included keeping perspective and staying focused on her college career. But even with support from her team, coaches and her family, Schnettler said the situation is more bitter than sweet.
“It’s hard because we would probably be in playoffs right now. It was something I was really looking forward to my senior year just being able to play with my teammates. But this downtime, on a positive note, has been good to rest my body because we go year round in softball and it feels sometimes we never take our foot off the gas.”
