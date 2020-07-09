Texas District 33 baseball tournament

Bryan United faces Bryan Harvey in the winner's bracket on Sunday. Bryan United won the game 17-15 to advance to the championship game of the Texas District 33 9- and 10-year-old baseball tournament.

 Eagle photo by Jordan Overturf

The Bryan Harvey Little League dedicated its family playground Thursday night in honor of 34-year-old Dustin Pierce, a board member who died in December. The complex’s family playground is now the Dustin “Dusty” Pierce Family Playground.

