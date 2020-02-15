The Texas A&M softball team has hit a few unexpected bumps early in the season, but without Florida State transfer Makinzy Herzog, the Aggies might be in a deep ditch.
Herzog capped a five-hit afternoon with a solo home run to give A&M a 10-2 run-rule victory over the Binghamton Bearcats in five innings Saturday afternoon during the A&M Invitational at Davis Diamond.
It was Herzog’s fourth extra-base hit on the day. The sophomore also had three doubles, including two in a 7-4 victory over the Lamar Cardinals in A&M’s first game Saturday.
Herzog is batting .419 with the leadoff hitter reaching base in every game. Ten of the left-hander’s 13 hits have gone for extra bases.
“I said this to the team after the game, ‘I’m not sure you’re human,’” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “Right now, she’s just feeling it. She can drag bunt, beat out infield singles and hit balls to the wall.”
Herzog along with sophomore catcher Haley Lee combined for half of A&M’s 18 hits in the doubleheader sweep as the Aggies (7-3) overpowered pesky opponents. Lamar led 3-0 after three innings before A&M scored four runs in the fourth, taking advantage of two hit batters and a pair of walks, including Herzog walking with the bases loaded to give the Aggies a 4-3 lead.
Lee gave A&M a better start against Binghamton with a two-run homer in the first. But the Bearcats (0-3) made freshman pitcher Ashley Daugherty pay for three straight two-out walks with a bloop single by Sophia Pappas that tied the game in the third inning.
Binghamton’s celebration was short-lived as A&M scored five runs in the bottom of the inning, the key blow a three-run homer by junior Ashlynn Walls. It was the fourth hit of the inning that gave the Aggies a 7-2 lead.
A&M kept rolling by adding runs in the next two innings. After being blanked for three innings by Lamar senior right-hander Jade Lewis, the Aggies scored in six of their last eight at-bats Saturday.
“I thought we were really flat in the first game in the first three innings,” Evans said. “We were passive. I thought we were kind of feeling sorry for ourselves a little bit.”
Lee, who had three hits including a two-run homer in Friday’s two victories, got A&M rolling with a leadoff double in the fourth inning against Lamar.
“I thought our kids did a really nice job of staying in that inning,” Evans said. “We kept passing the bat back, and we had good base running. We were putting pressure on them after they were starting to feel good about themselves.”
A&M, which lost a pair of games to Texas-Arlington in the Aggie Classic last weekend and lost 1-0 to McNeese State on Thursday, had a rough start Saturday. Senior left-hander Payton McBride hit the first batter and walked the second batter. Her first strike loaded the bases — Mackenzie Brown bunted it back to McBride, who fielded it and threw to first base where junior second baseman Gabby Moreno dropped it trying to cover the bag.
Lamar’s Lewis then lined a shot just inside third base for a double and 2-0 lead. McBride left two runners in scoring position by retiring the next three batters, but she was lifted after Lamar’s Hannah Kinkade hit a high change-up out of the ballpark in the third.
A&M junior right-hander Kayla Poynter came on for three innings, allowing one hit as A&M took the lead, but she walked six, including a bases-loaded walk in the fifth that tied the game at 4. Herzog (3-0) entered and pitched two hitless innings, striking out three.
Herzog, who threw a three-hitter in Friday’s 8-0 victory over Lamar, also knocked in the go-ahead run in a three-run sixth with a groundout that scored sophomore Kayla Garcia who tripled.
“[Herzog] does everything really well, and she does it with a calm presence,” Evans said. “I think she’s going to get better in the outfield and on the mound. I thought she did a good job on the mound, attacking the zone in relief.”
Herzog went 10-2 in the circle last season at Florida State and batted .316 with 12 doubles and three homers in 152 at-bats. She’s benefitted from A&M hiring former FSU hitting coach Craig Snider.
“I think [the extra power] has to do with being more comfortable,” Herzog said. “I’m a sophomore now. I have a year underneath my belt. Coach Snider gave me things to work on during the summer. I worked on them, and it’s definitely showing up on the field.”
A&M had 10 extra-base hits Saturday and pushed its winning streak to four straight heading into Sunday’s 11:15 a.m. game against St. John’s (1-7), which beat Binghamton 5-2 in Saturday’s final game. Lamar opened the day with a 10-2 victory over St. John’s as freshman Kinkade hit a pair of homers.
