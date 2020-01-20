BOYS
District 14-6A
District Overall
W L Pct. W L Pct.
Cypress Park 7 1 .875 18 7 .720
Cypress Lakes 6 2 .750 11 11 .500
Langham Creek 6 2 .750 11 12 .478
Cypress Woods 6 2 .750 15 10 .600
Bridgeland 4 4 .500 10 13 .435
Cypress Springs 3 5 .375 11 13 .458
Cypress Ranch 2 6 .000 11 14 .440
Bryan 2 6 .250 10 13 .435
Tomball Memorial 0 8 .000 3 19 .136
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Bridgeland 73, Cy Lakes 72; Cy Park 49, Langham Creek 39; Cy Ranch 64, Bryan 42; Cy Springs 58, Tomball Memorial 53; Cy Woods OPEN
Friday, Jan. 17
Langham Creek 56, Cy Springs 44; Cy Park 63, Bridgeland 50; Cy Woods 69, Bryan 51; Cy Ranch 109, Tomball Memorial 58; Cy Lakes OPEN
Tuesday, Jan. 21 (all at 7 p.m.)
Cy Woods at Tomball Memorial; Cy Park at Cy Lakes; Cy Springs at Bridgeland; Cy Ranch at Langham Creek; Bryan OPEN
Friday, Jan. 24 (all games at 7 p.m.)
Tomball Memorial at Bryan; Langham Creek at Cy Woods; Bridgeland at Cy Ranch; Cy Lakes at Cy Springs; Cy Park OPEN
District 19-5A
District Overall
W L Pct. W L Pct.
Katy Paetow 5 0 1.000 18 6 .750
Magnolia 4 1 .800 17 6 .739
A&M Consolidated 4 1 .800 14 8 .636
College Station 2 3 .400 13 14 .481
Brenham 2 3 .400 12 16 .429
Waller 2 3 .400 10 11 .476
Rudder 1 4 .200 7 18 .280
Magnolia West 0 5 .000 4 13 .235
Tuesday, Jan. 14
A&M Consolidated 74, Magnolia West 39; Magnolia 69, Brenham 30; College Station 37, Rudder 35; Paetow 70, Waller 50
Friday, Jan. 17
Paetow 66, A&M Consolidated 61; Brenham 43, Waller 38; College Station 67, Magnolia West 41; Magnolia 62, Rudder 38
Tuesday, Jan. 21 (all at 6:30 p.m.)
Brenham at A&M Consolidated; College Station at Paetow; Rudder at Magnolia West; Magnolia at Waller
Friday, Jan. 24 (all games at 6:30 p.m.)
A&M Consolidated at Magnolia; Magnolia West at Paetow; College Station at Brenham; Waller at Rudder
District 26-4A
District Overall
W L Pct. W L Pct.
Navasota 1 0 1.000 10 11 .476
Caldwell 1 0 1.000 10 12 .455
La Grange 1 0 1.000 xx x .xxx
Smithville 0 1 .000 xx x .xxx
Bellville 0 1 .000 7 9 .438
Giddings 0 1 .000 xx x .xxx
Friday, Jan. 17
La Grange 42, Giddings 29; Navasota 61, Bellville 47; Caldwell 60, Smithville 38
Tuesday, Jan. 21 (all at 6:15 p.m.)
La Grange at Caldwell; Navasota at Smithville; Bellville at Giddings
Friday, Jan. 24 (all games at 6:15 p.m.)
Smithville at La Grange; Caldwell at Bellville; Giddings at Navasota
District 25-2A
District Overall
W L Pct. W L Pct.
Thorndale 5 0 1.000 18 5 .783
Hearne 4 0 1.000 15 1 .938
Mumford 2 2 .500 14 8 .636
Thrall 2 2 .500 8 12 .400
Granger 2 3 .400 4 10 .286
Milano 0 4 .000 4 14 .222
Holland 0 4 .000 3 12 .200
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Thrall 63, Granger 50; Thorndale 43, Mumford 52; Hearne 90, Milano 32; Holland OPEN
Friday, Jan. 17
Thorndale 54, Milano 30; Granger 40, Holland 37; Mumford 44, Thrall 42; Hearne OPEN
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Holland at Mumford; Thorndale at Hearne; Thrall at Milano; Granger OPEN
Friday, Jan. 24
Milano at Holland; Hearne at Thrall; Mumford at Granger; Thorndale OPEN
District 26-A
District Overall
W L Pct. W L Pct.
Calvert 1 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Bartlett 1 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Buckholts 0 0 .000 0 9 .000
Richards 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
Oglesby 0 1 .000 4 6 .400
Friday, Jan. 17
Bartlett 45, Richards 41; Calvert 79, Oglesby 32; Buckholts OPEN
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Bartlett at Buckholts; Richards at Oglesby; Calvert OPEN
Friday, Jan. 24
Oglesby at Bartlett; Buckholts at Calvert; Richards OPEN
GIRLS
District 14-6A
District Overall
W L Pct. W L Pct.
Cypress Ranch 10 0 1.000 23 3 .885
Langham Creek 9 1 .900 21 5 .808
Cypress Lakes 6 3 .667 14 8 .636
Cypress Springs 6 4 .600 16 12 .571
Cypress Woods 4 5 .444 12 12 .500
Bridgeland 3 7 .300 10 16 .385
Cypress Park 3 7 .300 11 14 .440
Tomball Memorial 3 7 .300 11 18 .379
Bryan 0 10 .000 1 16 .059
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Cy Ranch 58, Bryan 25; Cy Lakes 59, Bridgeland 55; Langham Creek 69, Cy Park 43; Tomball Memorial 47, Cy Springs 42; Cy Woods OPEN
Friday, Jan. 17
Cy Ranch 55, Tomball Memorial 28; Cy Woods def. Bryan; Langham Creek 56, Cy Springs 47; Cy Park 42, Bridgeland 39; Cy Lakes OPEN
Tuesday, Jan. 21 (all at 7 p.m.)
Tomball Memorial at Cy Woods; Langham Creek at Cy Ranch; Bridgeland at Cy Springs; Cy Lakes at Cy Park; Bryan OPEN
Friday, Jan. 24 (all games at 7 p.m.)
Bryan at Tomball Memorial; Cy Woods at Langham Creek; Cy Ranch at Bridgeland; Cy Springs at Cy Lakes; Cy Park OPEN
District 19-5A
District Overall
W L Pct. W L Pct.
Rudder 6 1 .857 24 3 .889
College Station 5 2 .714 19 7 .731
Magnolia West 5 2 .714 22 7 .759
A&M Consolidated 5 2 .714 18 8 .692
Waller 4 3 .571 19 5 .792
Magnolia 2 5 .286 12 9 .571
Katy Paetow 1 6 .143 10 15 .400
Brenham 0 7 .000 8 19 .296
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Rudder 54, College Station 49; A&M Consolidated 43, Magnolia West 34; Magnolia 57, Brenham 45; Waller 74, Paetow 38
Friday, Jan. 17
A&M Consolidated 54, Paetow 45; Waller 89, Brenham 53; Magnolia West 66, College Station 65; Rudder 72, Magnolia 52
Tuesday, Jan. 21 (all at 6:30 p.m.)
Magnolia West at Rudder; Waller at Magnolia; College Station at Paetow; A&M Consolidated at Brenham
Friday, Jan. 24 (all games at 6:30 p.m.)
Rudder at Waller; Paetow at Magnolia West; Magnolia at A&M Consolidated; Brenham at College Station
District 26-4A
District Overall
W L Pct. W L Pct.
La Grange 3 0 1.000 23 3 .885
Navasota 2 1 .667 8 17 .320
Smithville 2 1 .667 5 10 .333
Giddings 1 2 .333 8 11 .421
Bellville 1 2 .333 12 9 .571
Caldwell 0 3 .000 4 16 .200
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Bellville 41, Smithville 40; Giddings 53, Caldwell 26; La Grange 41, Navasota 28
Friday, Jan. 17
Smithville 49, Caldwell 46; La Grange 56, Giddings 50; Navasota 47, Bellville 21
Tuesday, Jan. 21 (all at 6:15 p.m.)
La Grange at Caldwell; Navasota at Smithville; Bellville at Giddings
Friday, Jan. 24 (all games at 6:15 p.m.)
Smithville at La Grange; Caldwell at Bellville; Giddings at Navasota
District 25-2A
District Overall
W L Pct. W L Pct.
Thorndale 6 0 1.000 xx x .xxx
Hearne 5 1 .833 11 12 .478
Thrall 4 2 .667 16 9 .640
Mumford 3 3 .500 xx x .xxx
Granger 2 4 .333 6 16 .273
Holland 1 5 .167 10 14 .417
Milano 0 6 .000 2 19 .095
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Thrall 36, Granger 27; Hearne 59, Milano 13; Thorndale def. Mumford; Holland OPEN
Friday, Jan. 17
Thrall 46, Mumford 28; Granger 42, Holland 29; Thorndale 62, Milano 4; Hearne OPEN
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Holland at Mumford; Thorndale at Hearne; Thrall at Milano; Granger OPEN
Friday, Jan. 24
Milano at Holland; Hearne at Thrall; Mumford at Granger; Thorndale OPEN
