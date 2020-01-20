Rudder vs. A&M Consolidated boys' basketball
BOYS

District 14-6A

                            District             Overall

                           W   L    Pct.       W    L    Pct.

Cypress Park        7    1    .875       18    7    .720

Cypress Lakes      6    2    .750       11   11   .500

Langham Creek   6    2    .750       11   12   .478

Cypress Woods    6    2    .750       15   10   .600

Bridgeland           4    4    .500       10   13   .435

Cypress Springs   3    5    .375       11   13   .458

Cypress Ranch     2    6    .000       11   14   .440

Bryan                  2    6    .250       10   13   .435

Tomball Memorial  0   8    .000       3     19   .136

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Bridgeland 73, Cy Lakes 72; Cy Park 49, Langham Creek 39; Cy Ranch 64, Bryan 42; Cy Springs 58, Tomball Memorial 53; Cy Woods OPEN

Friday, Jan. 17

Langham Creek 56, Cy Springs 44; Cy Park 63, Bridgeland 50; Cy Woods 69, Bryan 51; Cy Ranch 109, Tomball Memorial 58; Cy Lakes OPEN

Tuesday, Jan. 21 (all at 7 p.m.)

Cy Woods at Tomball Memorial; Cy Park at Cy Lakes; Cy Springs at Bridgeland; Cy Ranch at Langham Creek; Bryan OPEN

Friday, Jan. 24 (all games at 7 p.m.)

Tomball Memorial at Bryan; Langham Creek at Cy Woods; Bridgeland at Cy Ranch; Cy Lakes at Cy Springs; Cy Park OPEN

District 19-5A

                            District             Overall

                           W   L    Pct.       W    L    Pct.

Katy Paetow          5    0  1.000       18    6    .750

Magnolia               4    1    .800       17    6   .739

A&M Consolidated  4    1   .800       14     8   .636

College Station      2    3    .400      13   14   .481

Brenham               2    3    .400      12   16   .429

Waller                   2    3    .400      10   11   .476

Rudder                 1    4    .200        7    18   .280

Magnolia West      0    5    .000        4    13   .235

Tuesday, Jan. 14

A&M Consolidated 74, Magnolia West 39; Magnolia 69, Brenham 30; College Station 37, Rudder 35; Paetow 70, Waller 50

Friday, Jan. 17

Paetow 66, A&M Consolidated 61; Brenham 43, Waller 38; College Station 67, Magnolia West 41; Magnolia 62, Rudder 38

Tuesday, Jan. 21 (all at 6:30 p.m.)

Brenham at A&M Consolidated; College Station at Paetow; Rudder at Magnolia West; Magnolia at Waller

Friday, Jan. 24 (all games at 6:30 p.m.)

A&M Consolidated at Magnolia; Magnolia West at Paetow; College Station at Brenham; Waller at Rudder

District 26-4A

                            District             Overall

                           W   L    Pct.       W    L    Pct.

Navasota              1    0  1.000       10   11   .476

Caldwell               1    0  1.000       10   12   .455

La Grange             1    0  1.000       xx    x    .xxx

Smithville             0    1    .000       xx    x    .xxx

Bellville                 0    1    .000        7     9    .438

Giddings               0    1    .000       xx    x    .xxx

Friday, Jan. 17

La Grange 42, Giddings 29; Navasota 61, Bellville 47; Caldwell 60, Smithville 38

Tuesday, Jan. 21 (all at 6:15 p.m.)

La Grange at Caldwell; Navasota at Smithville; Bellville at Giddings

Friday, Jan. 24 (all games at 6:15 p.m.)

Smithville at La Grange; Caldwell at Bellville; Giddings at Navasota

District 25-2A

                            District             Overall

                           W   L    Pct.       W    L    Pct.

Thorndale             5    0  1.000       18    5    .783

Hearne                 4    0  1.000       15    1    .938

Mumford              2    2    .500       14    8    .636

Thrall                   2    2    .500        8    12   .400

Granger               2    3    .400        4    10   .286

Milano                  0    4    .000        4    14   .222

Holland                0    4    .000        3    12   .200

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Thrall 63, Granger 50; Thorndale 43, Mumford 52; Hearne 90, Milano 32; Holland OPEN

Friday, Jan. 17

Thorndale 54, Milano 30; Granger 40, Holland 37; Mumford 44, Thrall 42; Hearne OPEN

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Holland at Mumford; Thorndale at Hearne; Thrall at Milano; Granger OPEN

Friday, Jan. 24

Milano at Holland; Hearne at Thrall; Mumford at Granger; Thorndale OPEN

District 26-A

                            District             Overall

                           W   L    Pct.       W    L    Pct.

Calvert                 1    0  1.000       15    4    .789

Bartlett                 1    0  1.000       10    5    .667

Buckholts              0    0    .000        0     9    .000

Richards               0    1    .000       11    3    .786

Oglesby                0    1    .000        4     6    .400

Friday, Jan. 17

Bartlett 45, Richards 41; Calvert 79, Oglesby 32; Buckholts OPEN

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Bartlett at Buckholts; Richards at Oglesby; Calvert OPEN

Friday, Jan. 24

Oglesby at Bartlett; Buckholts at Calvert; Richards OPEN

GIRLS

District 14-6A

                            District             Overall

                           W   L    Pct.       W    L    Pct.

Cypress Ranch    10   0  1.000       23    3    .885

Langham Creek   9    1    .900       21    5    .808

Cypress Lakes     6    3    .667       14    8    .636

Cypress Springs   6    4    .600      16   12   .571

Cypress Woods    4    5    .444      12   12   .500

Bridgeland           3    7    .300      10   16   .385

Cypress Park        3    7    .300      11   14   .440

Tomball Memorial 3    7    .300      11   18   .379

Bryan                  0   10   .000      1     16   .059

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Cy Ranch 58, Bryan 25; Cy Lakes 59, Bridgeland 55; Langham Creek 69, Cy Park 43; Tomball Memorial 47, Cy Springs 42; Cy Woods OPEN

Friday, Jan. 17

Cy Ranch 55, Tomball Memorial 28; Cy Woods def. Bryan; Langham Creek 56, Cy Springs 47; Cy Park 42, Bridgeland 39; Cy Lakes OPEN

Tuesday, Jan. 21 (all at 7 p.m.)

Tomball Memorial at Cy Woods; Langham Creek at Cy Ranch; Bridgeland at Cy Springs; Cy Lakes at Cy Park; Bryan OPEN

Friday, Jan. 24 (all games at 7 p.m.)

Bryan at Tomball Memorial; Cy Woods at Langham Creek; Cy Ranch at Bridgeland; Cy Springs at Cy Lakes; Cy Park OPEN

District 19-5A

                            District             Overall

                           W   L    Pct.       W    L    Pct.

Rudder                 6    1    .857       24    3    .889

College Station      5    2    .714       19    7    .731

Magnolia West       5    2    .714       22    7    .759

A&M Consolidated  5    2   .714        18    8    .692

Waller                   4    3    .571       19    5    .792

Magnolia               2    5    .286       12    9    .571

Katy Paetow         1    6    .143       10   15   .400

Brenham              0    7    .000        8    19   .296

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Rudder 54, College Station 49; A&M Consolidated 43, Magnolia West 34; Magnolia 57, Brenham 45; Waller 74, Paetow 38

Friday, Jan. 17

A&M Consolidated 54, Paetow 45; Waller 89, Brenham 53; Magnolia West 66, College Station 65; Rudder 72, Magnolia 52

Tuesday, Jan. 21 (all at 6:30 p.m.)

Magnolia West at Rudder; Waller at Magnolia; College Station at Paetow; A&M Consolidated at Brenham

Friday, Jan. 24 (all games at 6:30 p.m.)

Rudder at Waller; Paetow at Magnolia West; Magnolia at A&M Consolidated; Brenham at College Station

District 26-4A

                            District             Overall

                           W   L    Pct.       W    L    Pct.

La Grange             3    0  1.000       23    3    .885

Navasota              2    1    .667        8    17   .320

Smithville             2    1    .667        5    10   .333

Giddings               1    2    .333        8    11   .421

Bellville                 1    2    .333       12    9    .571

Caldwell               0    3    .000        4    16   .200

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Bellville 41, Smithville 40; Giddings 53, Caldwell 26; La Grange 41, Navasota 28

Friday, Jan. 17

Smithville 49, Caldwell 46; La Grange 56, Giddings 50; Navasota 47, Bellville 21

Tuesday, Jan. 21 (all at 6:15 p.m.)

La Grange at Caldwell; Navasota at Smithville; Bellville at Giddings

Friday, Jan. 24 (all games at 6:15 p.m.)

Smithville at La Grange; Caldwell at Bellville; Giddings at Navasota

District 25-2A

                            District             Overall

                           W   L    Pct.       W    L    Pct.

Thorndale              6    0  1.000       xx    x    .xxx

Hearne                  5    1    .833       11   12   .478

Thrall                    4    2    .667       16    9    .640

Mumford               3    3    .500        xx    x    .xxx

Granger                2    4    .333        6    16   .273

Holland                 1    5    .167       10   14   .417

Milano                   0    6    .000        2    19   .095

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Thrall 36, Granger 27; Hearne 59, Milano 13; Thorndale def. Mumford; Holland OPEN

Friday, Jan. 17

Thrall 46, Mumford 28; Granger 42, Holland 29; Thorndale 62, Milano 4; Hearne OPEN

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Holland at Mumford; Thorndale at Hearne; Thrall at Milano; Granger OPEN

Friday, Jan. 24

Milano at Holland; Hearne at Thrall; Mumford at Granger; Thorndale OPEN

