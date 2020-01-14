BOYS
District 14-6A
District Overall
W L Pct. W L Pct.
Cypress Lakes 6 1 .857 11 10 .524
Cypress Park 5 1 .833 16 7 .696
Langham Creek 5 1 .833 10 11 .476
Cypress Woods 5 2 .714 14 10 .583
Bridgeland 3 3 .500 9 12 .429
Bryan 2 4 .333 10 11 .476
Cypress Springs 2 4 .333 10 12 .455
Cypress Ranch 0 6 .000 9 14 .391
Tomball Memorial 0 6 .000 3 17 .150
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Cy Lakes 101, Tomball Memorial 47; Langham Creek 62, Bridgeland 51; Cy Park 63, Bryan 60; Cy Woods 57, Cy Springs 53; Cy Ranch OPEN
Friday, Jan. 10
Cy Lakes 57, Langham Creek 43; Cy Park 65, Tomball Memorial 53; Cy Woods 51, Cy Ranch 49; Bryan 72, Cy Springs 70; Bridgeland OPEN
Tuesday, Jan. 14 (all at 7 p.m.)
Bridgeland at Cy Lakes; Cy Park at Langham Creek; Bryan at Cy Ranch; Tomball at Cy Springs; Cy Woods OPEN
Friday, Jan. 17 (all games at 7 p.m.)
Cy Springs at Langham Creek; Cy Park at Bridgeland; Bryan at Cy Woods; Tomball Memorial at Cy Ranch; Cy Lakes OPEN
District 19-5A
District Overall
W L Pct. W L Pct.
A&M Consolidated 3 0 1.000 13 7 .650
Katy Paetow 3 0 1.000 10 6 .625
Magnolia 2 1 .667 16 6 .727
Waller 2 1 .667 10 9 .526
Rudder 1 2 .333 7 16 .304
Brenham 1 2 .333 11 15 .423
College Station 0 3 .000 11 14 .440
Magnolia West 0 3 .000 4 11 .267
Friday, Jan. 3
A&M Consolidated 75, Waller 56; Brenham 55, Magnolia West 49; Magnolia 43, College Station 33; Katy Paetow 76, Rudder 50
Tuesday, Jan. 7
A&M Consolidated 73, Rudder 70; Katy Paetow 64, Brenham 45; Waller 52, College Station 40; Magnolia 55, Magnolia West 47
Friday, Jan. 10
A&M Consolidated 44, College Station 33; Waller 60, Magnolia West 57 (OT); Katy Paetow 73, Magnolia 53
Saturday, Jan. 11
Rudder 63, Brenham 58
Tuesday, Jan. 14 (all at 6:30 p.m.)
A&M Consolidated at Magnolia West; Magnolia at Brenham; College Station at Rudder; Waller at Katy Paetow
Friday, Jan. 17 (all games at 6:30 p.m.)
Katy Paetow at A&M Consolidated; Brenham at Waller; Magnolia West at College Station; Rudder at Magnolia
GIRLS
District 14-6A
District Overall
W L Pct. W L Pct.
Cypress Ranch 8 0 1.000 21 3 .875
Langham Creek 7 1 .875 19 5 .792
Cypress Springs 6 2 .750 16 10 .615
Cypress Lakes 5 3 .625 12 8 .600
Cypress Woods 3 5 .375 11 12 .478
Bridgeland 3 5 .375 10 14 .417
Cypress Park 2 6 .250 10 13 .435
Tomball Memorial 2 6 .250 10 17 .370
Bryan 0 8 .000 1 14 .063
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Cy Springs 51, Cy Woods 49; Cy Lakes 36, Tomball Memorial 23; Langham Creek 75, Bridgeland 51; Cy Park 35, Bryan 27; Cy Ranch OPEN
Friday, Jan. 10
Cy Ranch 69, Cy Woods 42; Cy Springs 37, Bryan 22; Cy Park 45, Tomball Memorial 42; Langham Creek 57, Cy Lakes 44; Bridgeland OPEN
Tuesday, Jan. 14 (all at 7 p.m.)
Cy Ranch at Bryan; Cy Lakes at Bridgeland; Cy Park at Langham Creek; Cy Springs at Tomball Memorial; Cy Woods OPEN
Friday, Jan. 17 (all games at 7 p.m.)
Cy Ranch at Tomball Memorial; Cy Woods at Bryan; Langham Creek at Cy Springs; Cy Park vs. Bridgeland; Cy Lakes OPEN
District 19-5A
District Overall
W L Pct. W L Pct.
College Station 5 0 1.000 19 5 .792
Rudder 4 1 .800 22 3 .880
Magnolia West 4 1 .800 21 6 .778
A&M Consolidated 3 2 .600 16 8 .667
Waller 2 3 .400 17 5 .773
Magnolia 1 4 .200 11 8 .579
Katy Paetow 1 4 .200 10 13 .435
Brenham 0 5 .000 8 17 .320
Tuesday, Jan. 7
College Station 77, Waller 50; A&M Consolidated 50, Rudder 49; Katy Paetow 65, Brenham 33; Magnolia West 70, Magnolia 32
Friday, Jan. 10
College Station 55, A&M Consolidated 46; Magnolia West 65, Waller 44; Magnolia 44, Katy Paetow 41
Saturday, Jan. 11
Rudder 70, Brenham 36
Tuesday, Jan. 14 (all at 6:30 p.m.)
Rudder at College Station; Magnolia West at A&M Consolidated; Brenham at Magnolia; Katy Paetow at Waller
Friday, Jan. 17 (all games at 6:30 p.m.)
A&M Consolidated at Katy Paetow; Waller at Brenham; College Station at Magnolia West; Magnolia at Rudder
