College Station’s Mia Rivers, left, drives to the basket past Lehman’s Melina Garza during the Aggieland Invitational at Cougar Gym on Dec. 26.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

BOYS

District 14-6A

                            District             Overall

                           W   L    Pct.       W    L    Pct.

Cypress Lakes      6    1    .857       11   10   .524

Cypress Park        5    1    .833       16    7    .696

Langham Creek   5    1    .833       10   11   .476

Cypress Woods    5    2    .714       14   10   .583

Bridgeland           3    3    .500        9    12   .429

Bryan                    2    4    .333       10   11   .476

Cypress Springs   2    4    .333       10   12   .455

Cypress Ranch     0    6    .000        9    14   .391

Tomball Memorial    0         6     .000  3       17                      .150

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Cy Lakes 101, Tomball Memorial 47; Langham Creek 62, Bridgeland 51; Cy Park 63, Bryan 60; Cy Woods 57, Cy Springs 53; Cy Ranch OPEN

Friday, Jan. 10

Cy Lakes 57, Langham Creek 43; Cy Park 65, Tomball Memorial 53; Cy Woods 51, Cy Ranch 49; Bryan 72, Cy Springs 70; Bridgeland OPEN

Tuesday, Jan. 14 (all at 7 p.m.)

Bridgeland at Cy Lakes; Cy Park at Langham Creek; Bryan at Cy Ranch; Tomball at Cy Springs; Cy Woods OPEN

Friday, Jan. 17 (all games at 7 p.m.)

Cy Springs at Langham Creek; Cy Park at Bridgeland; Bryan at Cy Woods; Tomball Memorial at Cy Ranch; Cy Lakes OPEN

District 19-5A

                            District             Overall

                           W   L    Pct.       W    L    Pct.

A&M Consolidated    3         0    1.000 13        7                      .650

Katy Paetow         3    0  1.000       10    6    .625

Magnolia               2    1    .667       16    6    .727

Waller                   2    1    .667       10    9    .526

Rudder                 1    2    .333        7    16   .304

Brenham               1    2    .333       11   15   .423

College Station    0    3    .000       11   14   .440

Magnolia West     0    3    .000        4    11   .267

Friday, Jan. 3

A&M Consolidated 75, Waller 56; Brenham 55, Magnolia West 49; Magnolia 43, College Station 33; Katy Paetow 76, Rudder 50

Tuesday, Jan. 7

A&M Consolidated 73, Rudder 70; Katy Paetow 64, Brenham 45; Waller 52, College Station 40; Magnolia 55, Magnolia West 47

Friday, Jan. 10

A&M Consolidated 44, College Station 33; Waller 60, Magnolia West 57 (OT); Katy Paetow 73, Magnolia 53

Saturday, Jan. 11

Rudder 63, Brenham 58

Tuesday, Jan. 14 (all at 6:30 p.m.)

A&M Consolidated at Magnolia West; Magnolia at Brenham; College Station at Rudder; Waller at Katy Paetow

Friday, Jan. 17 (all games at 6:30 p.m.)

Katy Paetow at A&M Consolidated; Brenham at Waller; Magnolia West at College Station; Rudder at Magnolia

GIRLS

District 14-6A

                            District             Overall

                           W   L    Pct.       W    L    Pct.

Cypress Ranch     8    0  1.000       21    3    .875

Langham Creek   7    1    .875       19    5    .792

Cypress Springs   6    2    .750       16   10   .615

Cypress Lakes      5    3    .625       12    8    .600

Cypress Woods    3    5    .375       11   12   .478

Bridgeland           3    5    .375       10   14   .417

Cypress Park        2    6    .250       10   13   .435

Tomball Memorial    2         6     .250 10      17                      .370

Bryan                    0    8    .000        1    14   .063

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Cy Springs 51, Cy Woods 49; Cy Lakes 36, Tomball Memorial 23; Langham Creek 75, Bridgeland 51; Cy Park 35, Bryan 27; Cy Ranch OPEN

Friday, Jan. 10

Cy Ranch 69, Cy Woods 42; Cy Springs 37, Bryan 22; Cy Park 45, Tomball Memorial 42; Langham Creek 57, Cy Lakes 44; Bridgeland OPEN

Tuesday, Jan. 14 (all at 7 p.m.)

Cy Ranch at Bryan; Cy Lakes at Bridgeland; Cy Park at Langham Creek; Cy Springs at Tomball Memorial; Cy Woods OPEN

Friday, Jan. 17 (all games at 7 p.m.)

Cy Ranch at Tomball Memorial; Cy Woods at Bryan; Langham Creek at Cy Springs; Cy Park vs. Bridgeland; Cy Lakes OPEN

District 19-5A

                            District             Overall

                           W   L    Pct.       W    L    Pct.

College Station    5    0  1.000       19    5    .792

Rudder                 4    1    .800       22    3    .880

Magnolia West     4    1    .800       21    6    .778

A&M Consolidated    3         2     .600 16        8                      .667

Waller                   2    3    .400       17    5    .773

Magnolia               1    4    .200       11    8    .579

Katy Paetow         1    4    .200       10   13   .435

Brenham               0    5    .000        8    17   .320

Tuesday, Jan. 7

College Station 77, Waller 50; A&M Consolidated 50, Rudder 49; Katy Paetow 65, Brenham 33; Magnolia West 70, Magnolia 32

Friday, Jan. 10

College Station 55, A&M Consolidated 46; Magnolia West 65, Waller 44; Magnolia 44, Katy Paetow 41

Saturday, Jan. 11

Rudder 70, Brenham 36

Tuesday, Jan. 14 (all at 6:30 p.m.)

Rudder at College Station; Magnolia West at A&M Consolidated; Brenham at Magnolia; Katy Paetow at Waller

Friday, Jan. 17 (all games at 6:30 p.m.)

A&M Consolidated at Katy Paetow; Waller at Brenham; College Station at Magnolia West; Magnolia at Rudder

