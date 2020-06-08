Brazos Valley high school teams dipped their toes in the water Monday as the University Interscholastic League’s suspension of activities loosened slightly, beginning voluntary strength and conditioning workouts as well as sport-specific instruction.
In their first contact with student-athletes since March 13, when the UIL suspended activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, coaches across all sports adjusted workouts to meet local and state social distancing guidelines.
The schools conducted symptom screenings and temperature checks at the beginning of workouts. Hand sanitizer was readily available, and the locker rooms and showers, considered locations with increased probability of transmission, remained closed.
Students showed up in their workout gear and were required to shower and launder their clothes at home.
Student-athletes had to remain six feet apart at all times and 10 feet apart when exercising with the exception of spotters for lifting weights.
Under UIL guidelines, strength and conditioning sessions can last only two hours per day Monday through Friday. In addition, student-athletes are allowed 90 minutes per day of sport-specific instruction, including a maximum of an hour in one sport.
Even with all the restrictions, many local coaches were ready to jump back into training with their student-athletes no matter what concessions were necessary to help avoid the spread of coronavirus.
“We’re glad to have them back,” A&M Consolidated football coach Lee Fedora said. “Everything went well.”
Bryan football coach and campus coordinator Ross Rogers said he was pleased with the first day of workouts and estimated a turnout of 85 boys and 50-60 girls separated into four different sessions.
College Station and Rudder planned on conducting spring football practices but were unable to because of the shutdown.
“We will just use our time a little differently this year and start [summer] practice a week earlier and get another scrimmage,” College Station football coach Steve Huff said.
