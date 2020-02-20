STATS
Brazos Valley Leaders
Here are the Brazos Valley’s high school basketball leaders in key statistical categories. Coaches and statisticians can send stats to sports@theeagle.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS  
SCORING  
Name, SchoolNo.Avg.
Adam Crenshaw, Iola46317.8
MJ Thomas, Calvert33316.6
Trevor Collins, Brazos Christian21616.6
Jake Olsta, Brazos Christian21416.5
Dreraud Rogers, Snook22616.1
Trequintin Green, Calvert35214.3
Qwanterrius Young, Snook36414.1
Rodney Johnson Jr., Bryan39414.1
Seth Kasowski, Bremond14114.1
Bobby Le Rouax, Caldwell14
Owen North, College Station39211.9
Jaden Hall, College Station37111.4
Jaquarious Ford, Calvert23311.3
Dominic Caldwell, Bryan33010.6
Jeremiah Johnson, Rudder27810.3
Carlos Moreno, Rudder25810.1
Calvin Stewart, Cameron10
James Young III, Snook1599.9
Emory Broussard, North Zulch3129.7
Pharrell Hemphill, Cameron9.5
James Mathis, Caldwell9.2
Dylan Glover, Bryan2829.1
Kaleb Douga, North Zulch2878.9
Larry Davis, Caldwell8.8
Tyler Kirschner, North Zulch2778.6
Kevaughn Booze, Cameron8.5
Grayson Adams, Rudder2698.4
Kevin Wooten, Calvert1818.2
Miles Minor, Bremond1228.1
Thomas Melton, Cameron8
REBOUNDING 
Name, SchoolNo.Avg.
MJ Thomas, Calvert24712.3
Trequintin Green, Calvert28311.7
Qwanterrius Young, Snook26210.5
Billy Thompson, Calvert1169
Rodney Johnson Jr., Bryan2548.2
Bryce Steel, Brazos Christian957.9
James Young III, Snook1167.3
Miles Minor, Bremond1087.2
Hudson Holcombe, B. Christian957.1
Jermaine Kearney, Snook1756.5
Adam Crenshaw, Iola1696.5
Jeremiah Johnson, Rudder1756.5
Kevaughn Booze, Cameron6.4
James Mathis, Caldwell5.9
Brandon Williams, Caldwell5.6
Grayson Adams, Rudder1765.5
Tyler Kirschner, North Zulch1665.1
Corderrius Gilmore, Calvert1185.1
Cory Estrada, Bremond825.1
Dylan Glover, Bryan1075.1
Taveres Lyles, Calvert565.1
Davien Flentroy, Calvert1135.1
Kaleb Douga, North Zulch1505
Larry Davis, Caldwell4.9
Pharrell Hemphill, Cameron4.6
Jauarious Ford, Calvert1004.6
Deshun Hamilton, Snook4.2
Za’Korien Spikes, Cameron4
ASSISTS  
Name, SchoolNo.Avg.
Emory Broussard, North Zulch1263.9
Owen North, College Station1223.9
MJ Thomas, Calvert773.9
Kaleb Douga, North Zulch1023.1
Jake Olsta, Brazos Christian403.1
Erwin Jones, Calvert643
Seth Kasowski, Bremond303
Tyler Kirschner, North Zulch912.8
Dreraud Rogers, Snook382.7
Treztan Garcia, College Station832.7
Corderrius Gilmore, Calvert562.7
Kobe Young, Cameron2.6
Sidney Mack, Snook712.6
Dylan Glover, Bryan812.6
JD Smith, Bryan622.6
Case Creamer, Iola662.5
Jermaine Kearney, Snook672.5
Danielshijon Hurst, Calvert2.5
Cory Estrada, Bremond392.4
Carlos Moreno, Rudder562.2
Thomas Melton, Cameron392.2
Victor Grear272.1
Johnny Legg, Somerville2
Zach Hollingsworth, Iola302
STEALS  
Name, SchoolNo.Avg.
Corderrius Gilmore, Calvert904
Jaquarious Ford, Calvert743.4
Case Creamer, Iola783
Davien Flentroy, Calvert683
Erwin Jones, Calvert623
Seth Kasowski, Bremond272.7
MJ Thomas, Calvert482.5
Trequintin Green, Calvert532.2
Adam Crenshaw,  Iola532.1
Kobe Young, Cameron292.1
Ricky Flores, Iola552.1
Larry Davis, Caldwell2
Jake Olsta, Brazos Christian26

2

GIRLS  
SCORING  
Name, SchoolNo.Avg.
Jenny Johnson, Hearne44815.4
Hannah Matthews, Centerville15.2
Haley Mason, Anderson-Shiro41115
Deondre Young, Rudder52915
Shania West, Centerville14.7
Marlya Scott, Consol38314.7
Lakin Madden, North Zulch50914.3
Tiana Mathis, Rudder41913
Antinajah Jackson, Hearne30711.8
Jaycie Brisco, Snook11.3
Emily Daigle, Anderson-Shiro23211
Keaundra Kelly, Rudder36411
Tami Pate, Cornerstone C.15010.6
Keyonna Holley, Centerville10.4
Natalie Carroll, Hearne30210.4
R. Schoenemann, St. Joseph30010
Hattie Novak25910
Katie Douga, North Zulch3389.7
Alyvia Peralez, Bremond3189.6
Alexis Hernandez, Mumford9.4
Samantha Moore, North Zulch3349.3
Delaney Compean, Anderson-S2859
Destiny Dickson, Aggieland2398.5
KK Stevens, Centerville8.5
Jaivan Stringfellow, Snook8.1
Katelyn Crocker, North Zulch2857.9
Elisa Davila, St. Joseph1877.8
Paige Brown, Mumford7.7
Mckenna Robertson, Milano1457.6
Elli Freund, Cornerstone C.1207.5
Sage Loube, Milano1287.5
Brooklyn Wager, Mumford7.4
Cierra Gilbert, Consol1787.1
Bethanie Compton, Milano1766.8
Claire Sisco, Consol1726.8
Reghan Millhollon, St. Joseph1576.5
REBOUNDING 
Name, SchoolNo.Avg.
Hannah Matthews, Centerville12.5
Haley Mason, Anderson-Shiro31012
Deondre Young, Rudder35811.2
Mckenna Robertson, Milano1809.5
R. Schoenemann, St. Joseph2759.2
Elli Freund, Cornerstone C.1449
Antinajah Jackson, Hearne2158.3
Kaitlyn Telg, Milano2048.2
Paige Brown, Mumford8.1
Hannah Batten, Aggieland2258
Cierra Gilbert, Consol1967.8
Shania West, Centerville7.5
Aylvia Peralez, Bremond2457.4
Natalie Carroll, Hearne2167.4
Jenny Johnson, Hearne2147.4
Jaivan Stringfellow, Snook6.8
Keaundra Kelly, Rudder2306.7
Victoria Sheffield, Consol1566
Leah Klatt, Aggieland1665.9
Riley Green, Snook5.7
Reghan Millhollon, St. Joseph1415.6
Rebekah Hailey, College Stat5.6
Averi Hancock, Centerville5.5
Jaycie Brisco, Snook5.2
Destiny Dickson, Aggieland1465.2
Tiana Mathis, Rudder1605
Hattie Novak, Aggieland1305
Ella Boyle, St. Joseph1345
Mia Rivers, College Station4.6
ASSISTS  
Name, SchoolNo.Avg.
Briana Turner, Rudder1345.2
Averi Hancock, Centerville4.5
Tiana Mathis, Rudder1123.8
Marlya Scott, Consol963.7
Jenny Johnson, Hearne903.1
Hannah Matthewa, Centerville3
Haley Mason, Anderson-Shiro923
Emily Daigle, Anderson-Shiro653
Jaycie Brisco, Snook2.7
Jessica Ransom, Consol672.7
Elli Freund, Cornerstone C.372.3
Destiny Dickson, Aggieland2.3
Zoey Pruitt, Bremond602.3
Sage Loube, Milano362.1
Makayla Pruitt, Bremond682.1
STEALS  
Name, SchoolNo.Avg.
Jenny Johnson, Hearne1364.7
Tami Pate, Cornerstone C.664.4
Averi Hancock, Centerville4
Haley Mason, Anderson-Shiro1164
Mariya Scott, Consol1023.9
Elli Freund, Cornerstone C.593.7
Rakia Lee, Rudder1253.5
Briana Turner, Rudder1063.3
Hattie Novak, Aggieland3.1
Keyonna Holley, Centerville3
Hannah Matthews, Centerville3
Tiana Mathis, Rudder963
Emily Daigle, Anderson-Shiro583
Delaney Compean, Anderson-S893
Makayla Pruitt, Bremond952.9
Destiny Dickson, Aggieland832.9
Hannah Batten, Aggieland792.8
Antinajah Jackson, Hearne692.7
Jaycie Brisco, Snook2.5
Jessica Ransom, Consol602.4
Parker McVay, Aggieland692.4
Zoey Pruitt, Bremond602.3
Thomas Melton, Cameron2.3
Reghan Millhollon, St. Joseph562.2
Haylee Hughes, Bremond602.1
Ella Boyle, St. Joseph552
KK Stevens, Centerville2
Shania West, Centerville2
Emily Daigle, Anderson-Shiro2
Reality Molina, Anderson-Shiro732
Shelbi Belinowski, A-Shiro592
Ella Boyle, St. Joseph542
Cierra Gilbert, Consol471.9
3-pointers 
Name, SchoolNo. 
Lakin Madden, North Zulch84 
Cameron Richards, Rudder48 
Bethanie Compton, Milano45 
Keaundra Kelly, Rudder43 
Keyonna Holley, Centerville40 
Tami Pate, Cornerstone Christian39 
Mariya Scott, Consol38 
KK Stevens, Centerville37 
Claire Sisco, Consol35 
Elisa Davila, St. Joseph34 
Katie Douga, North Zulch34 
Katelyn Crocker, North Zulch31 
Delaney Compean, Anderson-Shiro31 
Shelbi Belinowski, Anderson-Shiro28 
Samantha Moore, North Zulch27 
Kobe Young, Cameron25 
Ciarrah Golden, Hearne21 
   
   
   

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.