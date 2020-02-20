|Brazos Valley Leaders
|Here are the Brazos Valley’s high school basketball leaders in key statistical categories. Coaches and statisticians can send stats to sports@theeagle.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
|BOYS
|SCORING
|Name, School
|No.
|Avg.
|Adam Crenshaw, Iola
|463
|17.8
|MJ Thomas, Calvert
|333
|16.6
|Trevor Collins, Brazos Christian
|216
|16.6
|Jake Olsta, Brazos Christian
|214
|16.5
|Dreraud Rogers, Snook
|226
|16.1
|Trequintin Green, Calvert
|352
|14.3
|Qwanterrius Young, Snook
|364
|14.1
|Rodney Johnson Jr., Bryan
|394
|14.1
|Seth Kasowski, Bremond
|141
|14.1
|Bobby Le Rouax, Caldwell
|14
|Owen North, College Station
|392
|11.9
|Jaden Hall, College Station
|371
|11.4
|Jaquarious Ford, Calvert
|233
|11.3
|Dominic Caldwell, Bryan
|330
|10.6
|Jeremiah Johnson, Rudder
|278
|10.3
|Carlos Moreno, Rudder
|258
|10.1
|Calvin Stewart, Cameron
|10
|James Young III, Snook
|159
|9.9
|Emory Broussard, North Zulch
|312
|9.7
|Pharrell Hemphill, Cameron
|9.5
|James Mathis, Caldwell
|9.2
|Dylan Glover, Bryan
|282
|9.1
|Kaleb Douga, North Zulch
|287
|8.9
|Larry Davis, Caldwell
|8.8
|Tyler Kirschner, North Zulch
|277
|8.6
|Kevaughn Booze, Cameron
|8.5
|Grayson Adams, Rudder
|269
|8.4
|Kevin Wooten, Calvert
|181
|8.2
|Miles Minor, Bremond
|122
|8.1
|Thomas Melton, Cameron
|8
|REBOUNDING
|Name, School
|No.
|Avg.
|MJ Thomas, Calvert
|247
|12.3
|Trequintin Green, Calvert
|283
|11.7
|Qwanterrius Young, Snook
|262
|10.5
|Billy Thompson, Calvert
|116
|9
|Rodney Johnson Jr., Bryan
|254
|8.2
|Bryce Steel, Brazos Christian
|95
|7.9
|James Young III, Snook
|116
|7.3
|Miles Minor, Bremond
|108
|7.2
|Hudson Holcombe, B. Christian
|95
|7.1
|Jermaine Kearney, Snook
|175
|6.5
|Adam Crenshaw, Iola
|169
|6.5
|Jeremiah Johnson, Rudder
|175
|6.5
|Kevaughn Booze, Cameron
|6.4
|James Mathis, Caldwell
|5.9
|Brandon Williams, Caldwell
|5.6
|Grayson Adams, Rudder
|176
|5.5
|Tyler Kirschner, North Zulch
|166
|5.1
|Corderrius Gilmore, Calvert
|118
|5.1
|Cory Estrada, Bremond
|82
|5.1
|Dylan Glover, Bryan
|107
|5.1
|Taveres Lyles, Calvert
|56
|5.1
|Davien Flentroy, Calvert
|113
|5.1
|Kaleb Douga, North Zulch
|150
|5
|Larry Davis, Caldwell
|4.9
|Pharrell Hemphill, Cameron
|4.6
|Jauarious Ford, Calvert
|100
|4.6
|Deshun Hamilton, Snook
|4.2
|Za’Korien Spikes, Cameron
|4
|ASSISTS
|Name, School
|No.
|Avg.
|Emory Broussard, North Zulch
|126
|3.9
|Owen North, College Station
|122
|3.9
|MJ Thomas, Calvert
|77
|3.9
|Kaleb Douga, North Zulch
|102
|3.1
|Jake Olsta, Brazos Christian
|40
|3.1
|Erwin Jones, Calvert
|64
|3
|Seth Kasowski, Bremond
|30
|3
|Tyler Kirschner, North Zulch
|91
|2.8
|Dreraud Rogers, Snook
|38
|2.7
|Treztan Garcia, College Station
|83
|2.7
|Corderrius Gilmore, Calvert
|56
|2.7
|Kobe Young, Cameron
|2.6
|Sidney Mack, Snook
|71
|2.6
|Dylan Glover, Bryan
|81
|2.6
|JD Smith, Bryan
|62
|2.6
|Case Creamer, Iola
|66
|2.5
|Jermaine Kearney, Snook
|67
|2.5
|Danielshijon Hurst, Calvert
|2.5
|Cory Estrada, Bremond
|39
|2.4
|Carlos Moreno, Rudder
|56
|2.2
|Thomas Melton, Cameron
|39
|2.2
|Victor Grear
|27
|2.1
|Johnny Legg, Somerville
|2
|Zach Hollingsworth, Iola
|30
|2
|STEALS
|Name, School
|No.
|Avg.
|Corderrius Gilmore, Calvert
|90
|4
|Jaquarious Ford, Calvert
|74
|3.4
|Case Creamer, Iola
|78
|3
|Davien Flentroy, Calvert
|68
|3
|Erwin Jones, Calvert
|62
|3
|Seth Kasowski, Bremond
|27
|2.7
|MJ Thomas, Calvert
|48
|2.5
|Trequintin Green, Calvert
|53
|2.2
|Adam Crenshaw, Iola
|53
|2.1
|Kobe Young, Cameron
|29
|2.1
|Ricky Flores, Iola
|55
|2.1
|Larry Davis, Caldwell
|2
|Jake Olsta, Brazos Christian
|26
2
