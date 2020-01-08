The Lady Tigers led 28-16 with 3:38 remaining in the third quarter before the Lady Vikings (1-13, 0-6) buckled down on defense and started clawing back. Free throws by Devonia Hailey and Kennedy Gibbs sandwiched a basket by Reagan Garrison as Bryan’s longest run to that point cut the Cy-Park advantage to 28-20 with 2:06 left in the quarter.
The Lady Tigers (9-13, 1-6) finally answered with a layup by McKayla Washington with 17 seconds left, giving them a 30-20 lead going into the fourth.
Cy-Park went scoreless for the first 6:39 of the final quarter as an early jumper by Garrison and a free throw by Ma’Ryshia Roberson further cut the Lady Tigers’ lead to 30-23 with 5:52 left.
The game slowed down from there with the teams swapping turnovers before Garrison drove for a layup with 3:10 left, getting Bryan within 30-25. That’s as close as the Lady Vikings got as they struggled to find the net again the rest of the way.
Cy-Park finally broke its drought with a basket by Kaci Johnson with 1:21 left before a free throw by Washington and another basket by Johnson stretched its lead to 35-25 with 15 seconds left.
Bre Mack scored with three seconds left, but it was too little, too late for the Lady Vikings.
“Overall our team effort was good,” Bryan coach Chris Jones said. “We played hard enough to win tonight. We were just doing a better job defensively and rebounding the ball [in the second half], limiting them to one shot. That kept us in. We did hit a few shots, which kept us close as well, but it was all defensive and rebounding.”
Bryan played from behind throughout but did enough defensively to hang around despite falling behind 5-0 early.
Baskets by Jonnae King and Aniyah Cigar helped the Lady Vikings stay in the game down 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, then Gibbs opened the second quarter with a layup to make it a five-point game.
But Gibbs’ basket was Bryan’s last until Garrison made a layup with 20 seconds left in the first half as Cy-Park led 22-13 at halftime.
“Our effort was good, and there were definitely some bright spots,” Jones said. “We executed at some points and made a few plays here and there. I’ve just got to do a better job of communicating what it is we want done. We’ve just got to get back to practice and keep getting better.”
Garrison paced the Lady Vikings with nine points, and LynDeajia Hill had a team-high eight rebounds.
Johnson led Cy-Park with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lady Vikings will continue district play Friday at Cypress Springs.
NOTES — Bryan won the JV game 57-27.
Cypress Park 35, Bryan 27
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
CY-PARK (9-13, 1-6) —McKayla Washington 3 1-5 7, Alisha Hall 1 1-2 3, ShaKemma Broadnax 1 2-2 4, Ja’Bria Tolden 0 2-3 2, Rayna-Jordan Coleman 2 1-2 5, DeStiney Dove 0 1-2 1, Kaci Johnson 6 1-2 13. TOTALS: 13 9-18 35.
BRYAN (1-13, 0-6) — Aniyah Cigar 1 0-0 2, Reagan Garrison 4 1-2 9, Jonnae King 1 0-0 2, Zamiya Jones 0 0-1 0, Kennedy Gibbs 1 2-4 4, LynDeajia Hill 1 0-0 2, Dajasia Johnson 0 1-2 1, Bre Mack 1 3-4 5, Devonaia Hailey 0 1-3 1, Ma’Ryshia Roberson 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 9 9-18 27.
Cy-Park 15 7 8 5 — 35
Bryan 8 5 7 7 — 27
Rebounds — Cy-Park 40 (Kaci Johnson 10, DeStiney Dove 9), Bryan 35 (LynDeajia Hill 8, Kennedy Gibbs 4, Ma’Ryshia Roberson 4). Turnovers — Cy-Park 18, Bryan 21.
JV: Bryan 57-27 (BRYAN — Jajinae Williams 28, Symoria Atkins 19, Calise Gaines 3, Lily Neideffer 3, Tierra Murray 2, Addison Bostwick 2)
