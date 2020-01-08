Waller (9-9, 1-1) forced six turnovers in the first five minutes of the third quarter to turn a seven-point deficit into a 34-29 lead.
“We came out with no energy [to start the game],” Waller coach Earl Claiborne said. “We didn’t have the live bodies that we need to play against a team like this. They are one of those teams that will make you work on defense because they are not going to shoot it quick. So our objective was try to put as much pressure as possible on the ball and deny the wings and see if we could get a few turnovers.”
Waller’s Isaiah Blair hit a 3-pointer after the first turnover to pull Waller within 24-21. College Station (11-13, 0-2) answered with an easy bucket by Jalen Hall, but the Cougars then had three straight turnovers. Waller, though, scored after only one, cutting its deficit to 26-25 with 5:22 left. The Cougars got a much-needed basket from Nick Panin, who also was fouled and made the free throw for a 29-25 lead.
Waller answered with a 9-0 run. Jackson Mayes hit two free throws and Blair tied the game at 29 with a steal and score. Aaron Ramos hit a 3-pointer following another turnover and he added a fast-break bucket to push Waller’s lead to 34-29. College Station ended the quarter with A.J. Salwen scoring off an offensive rebound to pull the Cougars within 34-31.
College Station’s offense continued to struggle in the fourth quarter with four turnovers in its first five possessions, but Waller matched that as the Bulldogs unsuccessfully tried to slow the pace. The game’s only score in three and half minutes came by Waller off a desperation pass that pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 36-31.
The Cougars came up with their best back-to-back possessions of the second half as Owen North had a steal and score and Hall hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 3:48 left.
Waller took control with another 9-0 run. Blair broke the tie with a pair of free throws, then hit a 3 off a turnover. He assisted a bucket by Jalon Duncan, then finished the run with a pair of free throws after grabbing an offensive rebound with 49 seconds left.
College Station had two turnovers and missed a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw during the crucial stretch, which got Waller back to .500 in district play despite playing without two players who were still on vacation.
“You’re right back in the race. You’re right back in the race,” Claiborne said to each player as he congratulated them after the final buzzer. “We told the guys before we came up here, we needed to be road warriors. We knew what we were coming into. They are not the most athletic guys, but they’re smart and they play together. Coach [J.D.] Sullivan does a great job with them. We knew we’d have to have a game plan and stick with it.”
College Station led after the first half with a strong second quarter, hitting 6 of 11 field goals, including five 3-pointers. Treztan Garcia hit two treys and Scott Decker, Hall and Panin each had one during the period as the Cougars did a good job setting screens to get open shots.
That changed in the second half as College Station made only seven field goals and had 13 turnovers in the face of constant pressure.
Waller 52, College Station 40
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)
WALLER (9-9, 1-1) — Mason Stewart 1 0-4 4 2; Aaron Ramos 3 0-1 2 8; Kaiden Robertson 1 0-1 1 2; Jalon Duncan 4 0-1 1 9; Isaiah Blair 4 6-7 1 16; Isaiah Napoles 0 1-2 0 1; Carlton Guillory 2 0-0 0 4; Cameron Parrish 1 1-1 0 3; Jackson Mayes 2 2-3 4 7. Totals: 18 10-20 13 52.
COLLEGE STATION (11-13, 0-2) — Owen North 4 0-1 1 10; Darrell Ellis 0 0-0 4 0; A.J. Salwen 1 0-1 2 2; Justin Dixon 0 0-0 0 0; Byron Johnson 0 0-0 0 0; Treztan Garcia 3 0-0 3 8; Jaden Hall 3 2-2 2 10; Scott Decker 2 0-0 2 5; Nick Panin 2 1-1 3 5. Totals: 15 3-5 17 40.
Waller 6 11 17 18 — 52
College Station 7 17 7 9 — 40
