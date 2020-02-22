CYPRESS – A&M Consolidated wrestlers Jacob Sanchez and Alexis Vejar along with Rudder’s Makia English each won a pair of matches at the UIL state wrestling meet Friday at the Berry Center to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
Junior Sanchez (41-6) will meet junior Felix Saunders of Midlothian (36-6) in the 126-pound division and senior Vejar (40-5) will meet New Waverly senior Langston Mayrant (57-3) in the 182-pound division.
Senior English (45-4) will meet Dallas Kimball senior Destiny Miles (46-1) in the 165-pound division.
BOYS
Class 5A
106
First round: Zachary Casias, Lubbock, def. Gavin Word, A&M Consolidated, 5-3 decision
Consolation first round: Word, Consol, def. Santino Saunders, Midlothian, by fall 2:11
Consolation second round: Joe Stephens, Frisco Centennial, def. Word, Consol, 9-3 decision
126
First round: Jacob Sanchez, Consol, def. Gabe Garcia, Amarillo, by fall 6:00
Second round: Sanchez, Consol, def. Hudson Herring, Lewisville The Colony, by fall 3:03
132
First round: Anthony Criscione, Consol, def. Moises Fierro, El Paso Del Valle, by fall 1:39
Second round: Jesus Fierro, El Paso Del Valle, def. Criscione, Consol, by decision 1-0
Consolation second round: Criscione, Consol, def. Kaden Peterson, Frisco Wakeland, by decision 5-0
145
First round: Ever Atilano, El Paso Del Valle, def. Zane Jackson, Consol, by decision 9-2
Consolation first round: Jackson, Consol, def. Roman Corona, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, by fall :37.
Consolation second round: Spencer Buchholz, Highland Park, def. Jackson, Consol, by major decision 13-5
160
First round: Chris Mapp, Consol, def. Jefferson Guerrero, Dripping Springs, by major decision 15-4
Second round: Hank Meyer, Burleson Centennial, def. Mapp, Consol, by decision 9-4
Consolation second round: Shayden Muzio El Paso Eastlake, def. Mapp, Consol, by decision 6-2
182
First round: Alexis Vejar, Consol, def. Dylan Jacinto, Frisco Heritage, by decision 8-5
Second round: Veja, Consol, def. Ronald Caldwell, Cedar Park, by decision 9-8
220
First round: Jeremiah Norris, El Paso Parkland, def. Sam Montoya, Consol, by decision 7-3
Consolation first round: Montoya, Consol, def. Cameron Guyton, Frisco Lebanon Trail, by fall 1:38
Consolation second round: Hayden Nofziger, Melissa, def. Montoya, Consol, by decision 7-5
GIRLS
Class 5A
95
First round: Sydney Perez, Consol, def. Ava Storms, Frisco, by fall 3:35
Second round: Audree Garcia, Amarillo Caprock, def. Perez, Consol, by fall 5:09
Consolation second round: Perez, Consol, def. Janet Rodriguez-Olalde, Austin Navarro, by fall 2:29
110
First round: Sarah Martinez, El Paso Eastwood, def. Emily Huber, College Station, by fall 1:34
Consolation first round: Huber, College Station, def. Jalene Romero, Burleson Centennial, SV-1 8-6
Consolation second round: Sha Kiya Scott, Lancaster, def. Huber, College Station, by fall 2:16
119
First round: Ariana Rodriguez, College Station, def. Megan Weidenbach, Frisco Liberty, TF-1.5, 5:47 (17-2)
Second round: Alexis Montes, El Paso Eastwood, def. Rodriguez, College Station, by fall :23
Consolation second round: Emily Trevino, Mission Sharyland Pioneer, def. Rodriguez, College Station, by decision 8-4
128
First round: Kya Battle, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, def. Anastasia Garcia, College Station, by fall 1:14
Consolation first round: Victoria Herrera, El Paso Del Valley, def. Garcia, College Station, by fall 1:57
165
First round: Makia English, Rudder, def. Alzlynn Duke, Fort Worth Benbrook, by fall 3:39
Second round: English, Rudder, def. Vienna Barbosa, Amarillo Caprock, by fall 4:24
185
First round: Natalia Villegas, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, def. Alex Guerra, College Station, by fall :30
Consolation first round: Abigayle Szanto, Frisco Independence, def. Guerra, College Station, by fall 1:55
Class 6A
119
First round: Jennifer Thomas, Bryan, def. Blanca Cuevas, Cy-Fair, by fall 3:23
Second round: Camile Fournier, Weatherford, def. Thomas, Bryan, by fall 1:46
Consolation second round: Olivia Moreno, Austin Bowie, def. Thomas, Bryan, by decision 7-4
138
First round: Serenity Delagarza, McAllen Memorial def. Desirae Campos, Bryan, by major decision 18-6
Consolation first round: Kailyn Clay, Grand Prairie def. Campos, Bryan, by decision 5-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.