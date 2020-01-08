But Scott capped a wild sequence late in the fourth quarter with a jump shot over three defenders to give Consol a 50-49 victory over the 19th-ranked Lady Rangers in District 19-5A girls basketball action Tuesday at Tiger Gym.
“I was feeling it,” said Scott, who scored a game-high 20 points. “I knew my team was counting on me, and they always have faith in me to take the last shot. We had to win. We have to win at home. That’s the key in our district. We got our mojo back.”
Rudder (19-3, 3-1) held Scott to just three points in the final quarter, thanks mostly to tight defense from sophomore Rakia Lee, who marked her for most of the period. Scott’s teammates picked up the slack, and Consol (16-7, 3-1) clamped down defensively, forcing five turnovers and holding the Lady Rangers to nine points in the period.
With 1:45 left in the game, Consol senior Jessica Ransom found sophomore Sarah Hathorn in the corner for a 3-pointer that gave Consol a 48-47 lead, its first since late in the third quarter. But Rudder’s Keaundra Kelly responded with a bucket to put the Lady Rangers back on top.
It appeared Consol committed a costly turnover on its next possession, but with several fouls to give, the Lady Tigers had several chances at steals. With about 10 seconds left, Ransom, who had a team-high six assists, got a piece of a Rudder pass, secured the loose ball and found Scott, who was off to the races for the game-winner.
Coming off a 47-42 loss to Waller, the Lady Tigers picked up a key 19-5A win during a difficult stretch that continues a game at 18th-ranked College Station on Friday then home against Magnolia West on Jan. 14.
“It’s huge,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “You talk about how tough this district is and the woulda, coulda, shouldas and all that stuff, but I think we learned from [the Waller loss]. When you know your game plan’s right, that’s half the battle, but you have to execute for 32 minutes, not just 30.”
Consol won the turnover battle 17-16 and kept Rudder’s usually high-flying transition attack grounded in a game in which neither team led by more than six points. In the half-court, the Lady Tigers often double-teamed Rudder senior post Deondra Young, who had just three points and seven rebounds and sat for much of the game with foul trouble.
The 6-foot junior Kelly led the Lady Rangers with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks and jump-started an 11-2 run to end the third quarter with a layup and a 3-pointer, both off assists from sophomore guard Bryanna Turner. Sophomore Cameron Richards capped the run with a pair of 3-pointers, the second giving Rudder a 41-38 lead with 50 seconds left in the third.
“We didn’t come out ready to play,” Rudder head coach John Shelton said. “We never got on a run, maybe a little bit for about two minutes. They outhustled us and outplayed us. They did a good job ... but it’s over with. We’ll come back tomorrow and start work on Brenham, and we have to take care of business.”
Scott scored 13 of Consol’s 15 points in the first quarter to stake the Lady Tigers to a 15-13 lead at the end of the period, and she added a team-high five steals. Hathorn scored seven points, and junior Victoria Sheffield grabbed a game-high 15 boards, including six offensive rebounds.
A&M Consolidated 50, No. 19 Rudder 49
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
RUDDER (19-3, 3-1) — Rakia Lee 1 0-0 2; Aliyah Johnson 1 0-0 2; Alexis Austin 2 0-0 4; Bryanna Turner 1 2-2 4; Tianna Mathis 4 0-2 8; Cameron Richards 4 0-0 10; Keaundra Kelly 7 0-0 16; Deondra Young 1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 21-69 3-6 49.
CONSOL (16-7, 3-1) — Sarah Hathorn 2 2-2 7; Kateria Gooden 2 0-0 4; Claire Sisco 1 0-0 2; Raven Gooden 2 0-0 4; Jessica Ransom 2 0-0 4; Mariya Scott 7 5-7 20; Victoria Sheffield 2 0-0 4; Cierra Gilbert 2 1-4 5. TOTALS: 20-68 8-13 50.
Rudder 13 15 13 8 — 49
A&M Consolidated 15 14 9 12 — 50
3-pointers: Rudder 4 (Richards 2, Kelly 2); Consol 2 (Scott 1, Hathorn 1). Rebounds: Rudder 48 (Kelly 8, Young 7, Mathis 6); Consol 46 (Sheffield 15, R. Gooden 6, Gilbert 5, Ransom 5). Turnovers: Rudder 17; Consol 16. Fouls: Rudder 13; Consol 9. Fouled out: none.
Next: Consol at College Station, 6:30 p.m. Friday; Brenham at Rudder, 6:30 p.m. Friday
