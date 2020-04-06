Here are some of the top stories in The Eagle on this date in history:
April 7, 2019
• Baylor beats Notre Dame 82-81 to win the NCAA women’s basketball championship. Notre Dame, the defending champ, erased a 14-point lead after Baylor star forward Lauren Cox left with a knee injury. But Baylor guard Chloe Jackson, a transfer from LSU, hit the go-ahead layup with 3.9 seconds left and Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale missed a free throw with 1.9 seconds left.
2018
• Junior right-hander Mitchell Kilkenny pitched a five-hitter in leading the 19th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team to a 3-1 victory over 20th-ranked LSU, allowing the Aggies (23-9, 5-7) to win their first Southeastern Conference series of the season.
• Former Texas A&M quarterback Gary Kubiak was officially inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
2016
• Ernie Els, winner of four major titles, made Masters history. He opened with a 10 on the Par 4 first hole. After his first two shots, Els seven-putted from 2 feet. His sextuple bogey is the worst score on the first hole at the Masters, beating the old mark by two strokes.
2015
• The top-ranked Texas A&M baseball team used seven pitchers to eke out a 4-3 non-conference victory over No. 13 Rice.
• Freshman Hailey Daniel scored two goals for the top-ranked College Station girls soccer team which raced to a 5-0 victory over Tomball in Class 5A Region III quarterfinal action.
• UConn’s women’s basketball team defeated Notre Dame 63-53 for its 10th NCAA championship. Coach Geno Auriemma ties UCLA’s John Wooden for the most titles in college basketball.
2014
• Shabazz Napier scored 22 points and Connecticut won its second NCAA men’s title in four years, beating Kentucky 60-54 in the championship game. Kentucky, with five freshmen starters, never led and missed 11 of 24 free throws, while the Huskies were on 10 tries.
2010
• The 20th-ranked Texas A&M softball team grabbed a 1-0 victory over 16th-ranked Texas on a two-out walk-off single by freshman Mel Dumezich.
• The Texas A&M men’s tennis team earned a 6-1 home victory over Baylor, ending a five-match losing streak to the Bears.
• Don Nelson set the NBA career record for victories by a coach in the Golden State Warriors’ 116-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nelson with 1,333 wins, passed Lenny Wilkens.
2009
• Connecticut blasted Louisville 76-54 to capture its sixth women’s NCAA basketball title. UConn (39-0) won every game by double digits, a first in college basketball.
2008
• Mario Chalmers hit a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to push the game into overtime, and Kansas gutted out a 75-68 victory over Memphis in the men’s NCAA basketball title game.
2003
• Syracuse won the NCAA tournament with an 81-78 victory over Kansas. Freshman Carmelo Anthony, fighting off a bad back, finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Gerry McNamara hit six 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 18 points.
2000
• The Oklahoma baseball team defeated Texas A&M 3-1 in a battle of unranked Big 12 teams as sophomore Evan Greusel allowed only two hits in seven innings.
• The Bryan baseball team beat fourth-ranked Round Rock Westwood 6-4 in 13-5A play at the Viking Athletic Complex. Mark Ramirez pitched a complete game, allowing six hits.
• The fifth-ranked Klein Oak baseball team scored six runs in the last inning to rally for a 9-4 victory over A&M Consolidated at Tiger Field. Klein Oak shortstop Eric Schindewolf, a Texas A&M signee, started the rally with an infield single.
• A&M Consolidated junior Patrick Briaud won his second straight 15-5A boys singles title in tennis with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Klein’s Que Williams.
• Bryan’s Rachel Werner threw her third no-hitter of the season in a 5-0 victory over Round Rock Westwood. Werner struck out 11 for the third-ranked Lady Viking softball team (22-3, 7-1 in 13-5A).
1995
• Bryan’s Kevin Hodge pitched a three-hitter to lead the 15-5A-leading Viking baseball team to a 3-1 victory over A&M Consolidated.
• Bryan’s Monica Briggs improved to 10-0 in a 2-0 victory over Huntsville that gave the Lady Viking softball team (20-0) the 31-5A title.
1990
• The Texas A&M baseball team had 25 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Rice, 10-0 and 13-5, before a capacity crowd of 5,220 at Olsen Field.
1985
• New Jersey’s Herschel Walker rushed for a USFL-record 233 yards in leading the Generals to a 31-25 victory over the Houston Gamblers.
1963
• Jack Nicklaus, at 23, became the youngest golfer to win the Masters, beating Tony Lema by a stroke.
1951
• Ben Hogan won the Masters by two strokes over Robert Riegel.
