The University Interscholastic League has suspended the boys state basketball tournament taking place in San Antonio until further notice because of the concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus).
The tournament was suspended after the Class 3A semifinals.
“After much consultation with government and health officials, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the UIL state basketball tournament,” UIL executive director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, said in a release. “Our number one priority remains the well-being of our student-athletes and spectators and we are taking every possible precaution to keep them safe.”
The UIL CX debate state tournament and the UIL state robotics FIRST tech challenge also were postponed until further notice.
The UIL CX debate state tournament and the UIL state robotics FIRST tech challenge were also postponed until further notice. The CX debate tournament was set to begin Monday at the University of Texas in Austin. The state robotics FIRST tech challenge was scheduled for today through Saturday in Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.