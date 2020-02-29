The Houston Memorial boys golf team beat Highland Park Gold 4-1 to win the Aggieland Match Play Championship on Saturday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M.
Sixth-seeded College Station tied its match with fifth-seeded Montgomery 2.5-2.5. Austin Hassell and Anthony Rubino won their matches for the Cougars, and McKane Kiser halved his match.
No. 13 seed A&M Consolidated beat 14th-seeded Mansfield Legacy 3.5-1.5. Consol’s Cole Killian, Matthew Almand and Sandro Iero won their matches, and Ian Clough earned a half.
In other matches Saturday, The Woodlands took third with a 3.5-1.5 victory over Highland Park Blue; College Park placed seventh with a 3.5-1.5 win over Oak Ridge; and San Antonio Churchill edged Klein Oak 3-2 for 11th.
