College Station senior right-hander Hailey Hudson allowed one hit as the Lady Cougars opened 19-5A softball play with an 8-0 victory over Katy Paetow on Monday at Lady Cougar Field.
Hudson struck out 14 and didn’t walk a batter, allowing an infield single.
Sage Scarmardo had four of College Station’s 12 hits. Jalen Perez and Jessi Carreon each added two hits.
College Station (10-3-1) will play Flower Mound at 11 a.m. Friday in Missouri City in the Sienna tournament.
College Station 8, Katy Paetow 0
Katy Paetow 000 000 0 – 0 1 3
College Station 201 014 x – 8 12 2
Katy Paetow battery not available. Haley Hudson and Summer Scarmardo. W – Hudson, 9-2. Leading CS hitters: Sage Scarmardo 4 for 4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Jalen Perez 2 for 4, 3 RBIs, 2B; Jessi Carreon 2 for 3, 4 R.
Records: CS 10-3-1, 1-0 in 19-5A
