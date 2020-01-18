BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 97-83 victory over Jacksonville on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play at the Kruse Center.
Tristan Ikpe scored a season-high 33 points for the Buccaneers (13-7, 3-6), while Pedro Castro had 17 and AJ Rainey 13.
Blinn will face Coastal Bend at 4 p.m. next Saturday in conference play in Beeville.
