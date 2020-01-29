BRENHAM — Tristan Ikpe had 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Blinn men’s basketball team past Victoria 120-89 in Region XIV Conference play Wednesday at the Kruse Center.
Blinn’s Azariah Seay had 24 points, while AJ Rainey, Bonke Maring, and Ryan Pollard each scored 10.
The Buccaneers (15-7, 5-6) will play Angelina at 4 p.m. Saturday in Lufkin.
