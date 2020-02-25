Texas A&M baseball’s Bryce Blaum earned an SEC co-player of the week recognition the league announced Monday.
The junior infielder was the only SEC player to have double digits in runs and RBIs with 12 and 10, respectively last week. Blaum also led the conference in doubles and stolen bases, both with five, and walks with nine. He had a .720 on-base percentage and batted 7 for 14 with nine walks and two hit by pitch.
The Aggies (8-0) will face Houston Baptist at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.
