Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson’s mentor, Tim Petty, once asked the College of Central Florida transfer if he could recall the last time he converted a traditional layup.
“Seventh grade,” Jackson responded.
In his short time in Aggieland, Jackson has displayed his dunking abilities and used them to spark A&M to greater heights.
“I feel like it’s a huge boost, not just for me but my teammates,” Jackson said. “I feel like it’s a whole momentum shifter. I just continue to go out there and do what I can for my teammates.”
Jackson’s game revolves around three key areas: 3-pointers, steals and transition dunks. He developed the last one as a freshman at the College of Central Florida. The athletic ability to rise above the rim was always there, but he didn’t begin learning how to harness its full potential until that season.
“He got more aggressive,” College of Central Florida head coach Tim Ryan said. “He always had the athletic ability. Athletic ability, you don’t gain that overnight.”
Ryan was one of only two coaches to offer Jackson a scholarship out of high school, despite Jackson leading California’s Mira Costa High School in scoring, rebounds, steals and blocks during his senior season. Jackson averaged 10 points and 3.2 rebounds as a freshman with the Patriots but still had trouble receiving scholarship offers with four-year schools. Florida Gulf Coast was the only program willing to take a chance on the 6-foot-5 guard.
It wasn’t until the summer before his sophomore season at a junior college showcase event in Melbourne, Florida, that Jackson leaped into the spotlight. He first got attention by posting a 45-inch vertical leap. The next day in the event’s all-star game, Jackson scored 31 points. Within a week he had 38 offers, Ryan said.
Prior to the event, Ryan had called Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams, whom he had worked with at USA Basketball. Jackson immediately found his way onto Williams’ radar.
Typically, Williams has carried at least one junior college player on his squad as a tip of the cap to his roots as a junior college manager. Williams knew Jackson could play, but what attracted him to the player was his background and his personality.
“I just like you,” Williams said he told Jackson. “Even though you don’t understand this, because you’re a JUCO guy and I’m a JUCO guy, the best quality you can have if you want to be with our group is that I like you, because if I like you, you have a seat on the bus. But if I don’t like you, I don’t want to be around you.”
Petty said he also saw that friendly side of Jackson while he and his wife served as surrogate parents for the basketball player during his time at the College of Central Florida.
“He’s just a good kid,” Petty said. “When he would walk into our house, the first thing he did was hug my wife.”
At Thanksgiving and Christmas, Jackson said he wrote the Pettys thanking them for the time and attention they invested into his life for two years.
What Petty said he remembered most watching Jackson on the court for the Patriots were his adventures above the rim.
“That’s his game. I have pictures of him from the waist up above the basket,” Petty said.
Jackson ultimately signed with A&M, turning down offers from a list that included Florida State, LSU and Ole Miss. His first season with the Aggies began sluggishly as he averaged six points per game off the bench leading up to the Aggies’ road trip to Vanderbilt on Jan. 11.
In Nashville, Tennessee, the floodgates opened. At one point during A&M’s 69-50 victory, Jackson reached behind his head in transition and threw down a powerful dunk that issued a audible clank from the rim. Since then, Jackson has issued repeat violence on the basket in four of the Aggies’ last five games.
In that same time frame, he’s raised his scoring average to 9.5 points per game.
Jackson says his favorite dunk so far this season was a one-handed baseline slam against Oklahoma State midway through the first quarter.
It was also guard Wendell Mitchell’s favorite.
“It’s a huge energy boost,” Mitchell said. “He gives us that kick that we might not have. He’s a unique player.”
Jackson has another chance to add to his dunking resume at noon Saturday when the Aggies (10-9, 4-3) will play Georgia (11-9, 1-6) in Southeaster Conference action in Athens, Georgia. There he might throw down one of the between-the-legs or behind-the-back dunks that Mitchell has seen many times in practice.
After all, there is little doubt in Jackson’s mind that the best is yet to come.
“Just stay tuned. I’ll show y’all something,” Jackson said.
•
NOTES — Williams said guard Jay Jay Chandler will be available for the Georgia game. Chandler remained at home during the Aggies’ trip to Tennessee on Tuesday, per Williams wishes. Chandler was ejected during the Aggies’ 73-62 loss to Oklahoma State after appearing to kick a Cowboy player in the head after getting whistled for a charging foul. ... Aggie guard Mark French remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Williams said he was uncertain how long French will remain unavailable. The senior did not participate in the Aggies’ 63-58 win at Tennessee. ... The Aggies have won three of their four SEC contests away from Reed Arena this season, which Williams attributed to their ability to control their sleeping habits the night prior to the game.
