Houston Village High School girls basketball post Jada Malone, the nation’s 34th ranked recruit in the Class of 2021 by ESPN’s HoopGurlz, pledged to Texas A&M women’s basketball program on Tuesday via twitter.
“It’s felt like home for a long time,” Malone tweeted. “I’ve been around the program since the fifth grade. I decided I wanted to stay close so I could play in front of family and have the chance to compete for a national championship.”
The nonbinding pledge by the 6-foot-3 Malone is big for the Aggies who next season will start 6-4 senior Ciera Johnson at center and 6-2 senior forward N’dea Jones.
Malone helped Houston Village (37-3) to the TAPPS Class 6A title, beating Plano Prestonwood Christian 75-48 in the title game.
