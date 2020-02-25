Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team’s Jake Gibbons was selected as the chair of the Southeastern Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for the second consecutive year, the league announced Monday.
Gibbons, a political science major, will be involved in meetings throughout the year with SEC’s athletic directors, senior woman administrators and faculty athletics representatives to communicate the student-athlete experience and wellness.
