Jarred Faltysek was born into the world of baseball. Now as St. Joseph’s head baseball coach, he is using his experience and family background to offer athletes the same brotherhood he grew up with.
Faltysek, his twin brother Justin and younger brother Jordan played baseball at A&M Consolidated before their father Duane started the Brazos Valley Renegades in the summer of 1994.
The Renegades offer local baseball players ages 14-18 a chance to play outside of high school and get exposure to college coaches. Aside from the benefits the organization offered Faltysek as an athlete, it also gave him a start in coaching.
“We didn’t anticipate doing it as long as we did and here we are 27 years later,” Faltysek said. “I was always coaching with the organization and then as soon as I got done with college, I went back and started coaching full time with the Renegades.”
Faltysek’s passion for coaching started while playing at Mary-Hardin Baylor with Justin. Although coaching was always an option because of his dad’s program, he didn’t considerate it until college.
Since then, Faltysek started coaching for the Renegades and for the last six years has been at the helm of St. Joseph’s baseball team. Faltysek said looking back at his experiences and challenges as an athlete, all of it helped him as a coach.
“Every coach is molded by taking a little bit from everybody that you played with, you’ve coached, you’ve coached with or you’ve coached against, and you kind of make your own ingredients, your own coaching style ingredients from everybody that you’ve been around,” Faltysek said.
Through the years, Faltysek has coached numerous athletes and is now coaching many of his former players’ children. He says watching his players evolve and become successful adults is why he continues to coach.
While baseball is a competition, Faltysek approaches it as more than just a sport. In fact, the most important lesson Faltysek teaches his players has nothing to do with fielding a ball or learning how to bunt.
“Baseball’s what brings everybody together, but it’s the relationship that you develop that you take with you,” he said. “Obviously winning is important, but 15 to 20 years down the road, no one’s going to remember who won or lost a certain game.”
Faltysek constantly talks about the family atmosphere built in baseball, something that he continues to experience with his own family. Along with playing together as kids, Faltysek and his brothers have competed against each other as coaches, especially when Jordan was the head coach at Brazos Christian. Justin is the new head coach at Magnolia West after previously coaching at New Waverly.
But now the brothers are stepping into new territory with Jordan joining Faltysek as an assistant coach at St. Joseph this season.
Brazos Christian and St. Joseph played each other three times while Jordan was the head coach. Faltysek says the family is a competitive bunch when they face each other on the field.
“I’m always competitive, but you look across and see your brother in the dugout and you don’t want to lose to him and he doesn’t want to lose to you,” Jarred said. “We’re very competitive, and then we get together now talking about strategies and game relations and stuff like that. It’s always what we’re talking about.”
With the baseball season canceled by TAPPS on Friday due the coronavirus and the Renegades’ annual tryouts on hold, Faltysek is experiencing his first spring without baseball games in 29 years.
Although it’s unknown when the Faltyseks will coach another baseball game this year, Jordan said Jarred will continue to do what he’s done every season before: give the players his all.
“You can ask him about teams from 12 years ago and he’ll tell you stories about them,” Jordan said. “That’s how he is. He keeps in touch with those guys and he puts his heart and soul into every team. He definitely builds a bond with every one on that team.”
