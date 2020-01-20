Texas A&M student-athlete Jasmine Williams was ready when her university needed her the most, creating a weekend she’ll never forget.
Williams, a seldom-used guard on the women’s basketball team, came off the bench to jump-start the 12th-ranked Aggies to a 69-42 victory over the Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena in Southeastern Conference action.
Williams had a career-high 11 points in helping A&M (15-3, 3-2) snap a two-game losing streak. The 5-foot-10 senior hit 5 of 8 field goals to help free up space in the middle for power forward N’dea Jones and center Ciera Johnson, who combined for 35 points and 23 rebounds. The 6-foot-2 Jones had 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting, and the 6-4 Johnson made 7 of 14 for 16 points as the Aggies had a 40-18 scoring edge in the paint against perimeter-oriented Florida (11-8, 2-4).
A&M’s inside game wasn’t working early as Jones and Johnson combined to hit only 2 of 6 field goals with two turnovers, but the perimeter was even worse as A&M played without preseason All-American guard Chennedy Carter for the second straight game. The Aggies missed 12 of 15 field goals in the first quarter. It was the fourth time in the last seven quarters A&M shot 20% or worse since Carter suffered a grade two ankle sprain late in the first half of a 57-54 loss to LSU on Jan. 9. A&M wasn’t able to overcome an atrocious shooting second quarter in a 76-54 loss at 11th-ranked Kentucky on Thursday, but A&M finished Sunday’s game by hitting 27 of 54 (50%) field goals.
“We started getting the ball inside,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “Jas Williams came in in the second quarter and gave us a huge lift. We started to play Aggie ball, feeling a little bit better about ourselves.”
A&M hit 11 of 18 shots in the second quarter, eight of them inside the lane as Jones and Johnson each had four. But it was Williams who the astute crowd of 4,061 gave a warm applause when she left the court with 1:05 left in the half. Williams was in the game for 10:41, a stretch which was longer than her playing time in all but seven of her previous 55 appearances.
“Jas Williams might be our most valuable person; I didn’t say player [but person],” Blair said. “But sometimes, that’s what [happens with a] senior that realizes [the importance of an] education, what her role is on the team, and then all of a sudden she just had a perfect weekend.”
Williams, who graduated last month with a degree in finance, is one of the team’s most involved players. She was named to the SEC’s Community Service Team and was selected as the SEC’s representative to the NCAA Leadership Forum. Friday night she was the keynote speaker at the 12th Man Foundation’s The 1922 Fund, named after legendary E. King Gill, as the group tries to fully endow every student-athlete’s scholarship.
“She brought down the house with her speech,” Blair said.
Sunday, Williams revived her teammates who have been struggling without Carter, the team’s leading scorer.
“Her defense was really good. You could tell that she was locked in,” Jones said. “We worked on plays during practice, and she was defending them very well. We knew that she was locked in, so it made us all lock in on defense because she was going hard every possession. You just want to go hard for your teammates, and she brought that energy on defense that we needed.”
Other than Jones hitting two of her first four field goals, the rest of the team was 0 for 9 until Williams scored with 22 seconds left in the first quarter. Williams ended up playing a career-high 23 minutes, more than twice as many that she played in any other SEC appearance. She got help on the outside from junior wing Kayla Wells, who also hit 5 of 8 field goals, including two 3-pointers, en route to 13 points. Senior point guard Shambria Washington added five assists and no turnovers in a team-high 34 minutes.
“There’s a reason they were ranked as high as Top 10,” third-year Florida coach Cam Newbauer said. “I thought they were very good even without Carter playing, because they got kids who can come in and make plays. Then you have Jones and Johnson inside who go for 35 [points] and 23 [rebounds]. They’re a tough, physical team.”
Newbauer said you could say Williams’ effort was a surprise, “but we wanted other people to have to make plays to beat us, and that’s what they did.”
Florida, picked to finish last by the coaches, has already won three more games total than last season, but it couldn’t find its offensive rhythm against the Aggies. The Gators, who average six 3-pointers per game, were only 4 of 21, including 1 of 8 in the first half. A&M had its best defensive field-goal defense of the season, holding Florida to 16 of 59 (27.1%).
“They did a good job of taking us off the line and being aggressive with their closeouts and putting pressure on us early to speed us up,” Newbauer said. “We didn’t quite get the looks we wanted, then we were so sped up that we didn’t take the ones that we had that were good opportunities early on.”
•
NOTES — Carter is expected back for Thursday’s game at Alabama (11-6, 1-3), which plays Monday at 24th-ranked Tennessee (14-3, 4-1). … A&M improved to 4-3 in games without Carter. … Florida has one of the league’s best freshmen in 6-1 guard Lavender Briggs, who had a team-high 14 points, but she also had five of the team’s 16 turnovers. A&M had but two turnovers. … Jones had her sixth straight double-double. … A&M is tied with 23rd-ranked Arkansas (15-3, 3-2) for sixth in the SEC.
